College Football Ref Injured After Being Shot by Cannon While Standing on Sidelines During Game

A referee was reportedly injured during a football game at Maine Maritime Academy over the weekend after being hit in the head by a cannon blast while standing on the sidelines.

According to USA Today, the official’s injury occurred during the school’s homecoming game on Saturday. The referee sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital, the newspaper reported.

An investigation into the incident has been launched, the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office told USA Today, adding that the findings will be sent to the district attorney’s office for potential criminal charges. (The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.)

RELATED: Terry Bradshaw Says He’s ‘Glad’ NFL Players Are ‘Being Proactive’ About Head Injuries

According to the Washington Post , the sheriff’s office said that a Maine Maritime Academy alumnus brought his own cannon to the game and “loaded it with black power and a substance that he had made into a wad.”

The Post reported that the college traditionally fires a cannon loaded with a blank shotgun shell after their team scores, but during Saturday’s game, the referee was struck by the “wad” that was inside the cannon.

Video of the incident from News Center Maine shows the referee walking along the sidelines of the field. As the cannon goes off, the official can be seen falling to the ground.

RELATED: NFL Players’ Celebratory Livestream Accidentally Exposes Naked Teammate to All of Instagram

In a statement obtained by PEOPLE, Maine Maritime Academy president William J. Brennan explained that the cannon “was fired from outside the fence behind the end zone” during the second half of the game.

“One of the game officials was proceeding along the end line when the cannon was fired and was struck by packing material from the cannon,” the statement read. “The Academy’s president has directed that these devices will no longer be permitted on campus for future events.”