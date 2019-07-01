'Powerful' video of college football team strutting in stilettos takes the internet by storm

The San Jose State University football team is being praised after video of their participation in the "Walk A Mile In Her Shoes" event goes viral. (Photo: San Jose State University Spartans)

More than 110 football players and coaches from San Jose State University walked, ran and danced a mile in high heels on Thursday to support the end of violence against women.

The men took part in the Silicon Valley YMCA’s annual “Walk A Mile In Her Shoes” fundraiser, which raises money and awareness to end domestic violence, sexual assault and human trafficking. And although it was only the team’s second year participating, it seems that some of the players are already pros at walking in stilettos.

According to the Spartans website, the team participated in the event as part of their Beyond Football program — a week-long initiative in June where the team takes part in fundraising events to contribute to the Spartan Athletics Fund. Now, after thousands have seen videos from their participation in the walk, people are praising the team for setting a great example for college athletes everywhere.

This is powerful. Shoutout to @SJSUSpartanFB for being leaders and creating change in their community. This is what college football is all about, much bigger than Wins and Losses https://t.co/jCrZl4L7J1 — Washington (@CoachRyanWash12) June 28, 2019

S/o to the real men in this video, this means so much to me and all other women out there 💗💗💗💗 — Robyn Ashley 🐣 (@Daddy_Stroke17) July 1, 2019

Thanks for showing us what REAL men look like! #ThoseLegsThough #GETIT — Sandra (@sva1126) July 1, 2019

Some of the players even shared their reasons for participating, including one who said, “I was raised by women so this walk is very important to me!”

Love Conquers Hate💙💛



“I was raised by women so this walk is very important to me!” @BambinoTre@sjsubeyondFB // #BeyondFootball pic.twitter.com/5wKWipxzUR — San José State Football (@SJSUSpartanFB) June 28, 2019

"On our team we talk a lot about being the standard.. As young men, we must continue to hold others accountable and speak up when we know something isn't right.. because violence and assault against women should not be tolerated whatsoever."



🎥 Safety @TreWebb_ pic.twitter.com/fksFJFMvuf — San José State Football (@SJSUSpartanFB) July 1, 2019

Still, some had negative reactions to the event.

See what they doing to our boys 😞 — Daylan Rollins (@MayorMargiela) July 1, 2019

Please get back to practice. You’ve won 6 games in 3 years — Teddy Perkins (@8Adekoolaid) June 29, 2019

No wonder these san jose players never get picked up in the draft @CrispyDaddio — Bryan Calvario (@BryanCalvario2) July 1, 2019

Others couldn’t help but to show respect to the men for going through the pain of wearing heels for a good cause.

Young men don’t realize their calves are going to be on fire 🔥 tomorrow! Lol The price we women pay to be cute! 👠 — Christine Crump (@ChristineCrump2) June 28, 2019

Dudes got moves too. I’d need a hospital about .3 seconds into doing this 😂 Awesome cause though. — Craig (@cclark2790) July 1, 2019

