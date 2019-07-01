'Powerful' video of college football team strutting in stilettos takes the internet by storm

The San Jose State University football team is being praised after video of their participation in the "Walk A Mile In Her Shoes" event goes viral. (Photo: San Jose State University Spartans)

More than 110 football players and coaches from San Jose State University walked, ran and danced a mile in high heels on Thursday to support the end of violence against women.

The men took part in the Silicon Valley YMCA’s annual “Walk A Mile In Her Shoes” fundraiser, which raises money and awareness to end domestic violence, sexual assault and human trafficking. And although it was only the team’s second year participating, it seems that some of the players are already pros at walking in stilettos.

According to the Spartans website, the team participated in the event as part of their Beyond Football program — a week-long initiative in June where the team takes part in fundraising events to contribute to the Spartan Athletics Fund. Now, after thousands have seen videos from their participation in the walk, people are praising the team for setting a great example for college athletes everywhere.

Some of the players even shared their reasons for participating, including one who said, “I was raised by women so this walk is very important to me!”

Still, some had negative reactions to the event.

Others couldn’t help but to show respect to the men for going through the pain of wearing heels for a good cause.

