The Daily Beast

Bettina Anderson, new girlfriend of Donald Trump Jr., was front and center throughout Inauguration weekend, despite a report that Trumpworld tried in vain to ward him off from a budding relationship with the Palm Beach socialite. Seven friends of the Trump family told Mediaite last week that they were “deeply troubled” by the eldest son of President-elect Donald Trump’s new flame after his split from fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle. Among those, one source told the outlet, was the family patriarch hi