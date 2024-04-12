College student stabbed in front of campus hall, NC cops say. Fellow student charged

An Appalachian State student was stabbed outside one of the university’s busiest halls, and investigators have charged a fellow student in the attack.

It happened just after noon on Thursday, April 11, outside Peacock Hall, home to the Walker College of Business, the Marshall Croom Student Services Center and the dean’s suite. The university is in Boone, about a 115-mile drive northwest of Charlotte.

“One App State student was injured, and after being treated on the scene, was transported to Watauga Medical Center and is receiving treatment,” the university said.

“A suspect vehicle was seen leaving campus immediately after the incident.”

The vehicle, a black Toyota convertible, was located around 12:30 p.m. and two suspects were taken into custody, officials said.

Appalachian State student Emmet Cardwell, 20, of Durham, faces a felony charge of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, police said.

“A second person believed to have been involved, also an App State student, has been interviewed, but has not been charged with a crime at this time,” the university said.

Investigators have not released details of a motive, but the victim and suspects knew each other, officials said.

The identity of the injured student has not been released.

As of the fall 2023 semester, Appalachian State had more than 21,250 students enrolled in “more than 150 undergraduate and 80 graduate degree programs,” the university says.

