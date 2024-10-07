Colleges, courts, events closed, canceled or postponed by Hurricane Milton

Though the Miami-Fort Lauderdale area isn’t in the path for a head-on crash with Hurricane Milton, the possibilities of wind, rain and flooding have altered several events in South Florida and closed some college campuses across the state.

This is what we know as of Monday afternoon:

Colleges and Universities

▪ University of Florida: Classes canceled Wednesday and Thursday and campus offices closed.

▪ University of Central Florida: All campus operations and classes are suspended for Tuesday through Thursday.

▪ University of South Florida: No classes Tuesday and Wednesday and the campus will be closed.

▪ Florida Gulf Coast University: Closed Tuesday and Wednesday. A decision on Thursday will be made Wednesday.

▪ FIU, Miami Dade College and the University of Miami: No changes yet.

Miami

▪ Miami police say the Domestic Violence Awareness Walk, scheduled for Thursday, has been postponed.

▪ The Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce postponed Wednesday’s Sand in My Shoes Award Dinner on Jungle Island until Oct. 30. The reception will begin at 5:30 and dinner at 7 p.m.

Miami Beach

▪ Tuesday’s Miami Beach police Night Out has been canceled.

▪ Tuesday’s meeting of the city’s Marine and Waterfront Protection Authority Meeting has been canceled.

▪ You can still go to the Miami Beach Botanical Garden, but all the events scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday have been canceled.

▪ Sidewalk cafes need to bring in all outdoor furniture by Tuesday’s end of business.

Zoo Miami

Weather concerns caused Zoo Miami to close early Sunday, but not only will the zoo remain open this week, it’s offering 50% off the admission price.

Zoo Miami Update:



Due to Hurricane Milton, some animals will be in indoor enclosures, but our gardens, trails, and select exhibits are open! Get 50% off admission during this time. Thanks for understanding as we continue to prioritize everyone’s safety. pic.twitter.com/gp38s72YQA — Zoo Miami (@zoomiami) October 7, 2024

“We will take extra precautions to ensure the safety and well-being of our staff, guests, and animals, and with the weather, some of our amenities may be temporarily unavailable,” Zoo Miami’s website said. “Full access will remain to our beautiful botanical gardens, walking trails, and select animal exhibits.”

Miami-Dade County

So far, everything will operate as normal, except the suspension of mosquito control spraying.

Fort Lauderdale

▪ The State of the City address has been postponed from Wednesday to Monday, 7 p.m., at the War Memorial Auditorium, 800 NE Eighth St.

▪ The Water Trolley service is suspended for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

Broward County

▪ Easterlin Park will be closed at 5 p.m. Monday until further notice, and campers have to be out of the campground by noon Tuesday.

▪ Quiet Waters Park campground is closed.

▪ Tradewinds Park & Stables, Hawksbill Park and Windmill Square already are closed because of flooding.

▪ For county-run events, check here for their status.

Federal courts

▪ In Fort Lauderdale, Judge Scott Grossman’s motion calendar has been moved from Wednesday to Oct. 16. His Chapter 13 calendar has been moved from Thursday to Oct. 17. Judge Grossman’s Chapter 13 Calendar for Thursday, Oct. 10 has been rescheduled to Thursday, Oct. 17.

▪ The U.S. Bankruptcy Courts will be closed in West Palm Beach on Wednesday and Thursday. They’ll be closed in Tampa and Fort Myers on Tuesday and Wednesday and all hearings will be rescheduled.

▪ Judge Mindy Mora’s Chapter 13 calendar, scheduled for Wednesday, now will be Oct. 23.

▪ Chief Judge Erik Kimball’s Wednesday hearing calendar has been moved to Oct. 16.

▪ The Section 341 Meetings of Creditors will continue as scheduled via Zoom or teleconference on Wednesday or Thursday.