Collier helps Southern California fend off Utah 68-64

  • Southern California guard Isaiah Collier, left, shoots as Utah center Lawson Lovering defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    Southern California guard Isaiah Collier, left, shoots as Utah center Lawson Lovering defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Southern California guard Isaiah Collier, right, shoots as Utah guard Gabe Madsen defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    Southern California guard Isaiah Collier, right, shoots as Utah guard Gabe Madsen defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Southern California forward Joshua Morgan, right, shoots as Utah center Branden Carlson defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    Southern California forward Joshua Morgan, right, shoots as Utah center Branden Carlson defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Southern California forward Joshua Morgan, left, shoots as Utah center Lawson Lovering defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    Southern California forward Joshua Morgan, left, shoots as Utah center Lawson Lovering defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Southern California guard Isaiah Collier, right, dunks as Utah guard Deivon Smith defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    Southern California guard Isaiah Collier, right, dunks as Utah guard Deivon Smith defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Utah guard Deivon Smith, left, shoots as Southern California guard Kobe Johnson defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    Utah guard Deivon Smith, left, shoots as Southern California guard Kobe Johnson defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Southern California forward Joshua Morgan, left, shoots as Utah guard Cole Bajema defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    Southern California forward Joshua Morgan, left, shoots as Utah guard Cole Bajema defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Utah guard Deivon Smith, left, shoots as Southern California forward DJ Rodman defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    Utah guard Deivon Smith, left, shoots as Southern California forward DJ Rodman defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Utah guard Deivon Smith, right, shoots as Southern California guard Boogie Ellis defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    Utah guard Deivon Smith, right, shoots as Southern California guard Boogie Ellis defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Southern California head coach Andy Enfield, left, talks with guard Bronny James during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Utah Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    Southern California head coach Andy Enfield, left, talks with guard Bronny James during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Utah Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Southern California forward DJ Rodman after scoring with seconds left reacts during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Utah Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    Southern California forward DJ Rodman after scoring with seconds left reacts during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Utah Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Southern California guard Bronny James, center, and forward Joshua Morgan, right, celebrate after forward DJ Rodman scored with seconds left, while Utah guard Gabe Madsen, left, stands by during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    Southern California guard Bronny James, center, and forward Joshua Morgan, right, celebrate after forward DJ Rodman scored with seconds left, while Utah guard Gabe Madsen, left, stands by during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Southern California forward DJ Rodman, right, celebrates after scoring with seconds left, as Utah guard Gabe Madsen reacts during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    Southern California forward DJ Rodman, right, celebrates after scoring with seconds left, as Utah guard Gabe Madsen reacts during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Isaiah Collier scored 15 points to help Southern California beat Utah 68-64 on Thursday night.

Collier added six assists, five rebounds and three steals for the Trojans (10-15, 4-10 Pac-12 Conference), who snapped a two-game skid and won for just the second time in their last 10 games. DJ Rodman finished with 12 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Boogie Ellis pitched in with 11 points and four steals.

Deivon Smith totaled 19 points, nine rebounds and seven assists to pace the Utes (15-10, 6-8), who have lost three straight and five of six. Utah has yet to win on the road in conference play. Branden Carlson had 15 points and seven rebounds. Gabe Madsen scored nine with seven boards.

Collier scored seven points and USC jumped out to a 16-6 lead. Kobe Johnson hit a 3-pointer and the Trojans led 24-11 with eight minutes left in the first half. Utah battled back, using Carlson's three-point play in the final minute to get within 34-29 at halftime.

Carlson's 3-pointer pulled Utah within 47-44 five minutes into the second half. Cole Bajema buried a 3-pointer and the Utes took a 51-49 lead, its first since they led 6-4. Kijani Wright made the second of two free throws, Collier scored in the paint and Joshua Morgan followed with a dunk as the Trojans regained the lead 54-51 with 10:33 remaining.

Two free throws by Bronny James and a Collier dunk capped a 9-0 run and USC led by seven with 8:33 left to play. Utah went eight minutes without a basket but chipped away at the lead from the foul line. Carlson's layup ended the drought and the Utes trailed 62-58 with five minutes to go.

James grabbed a rebound and scored, Collier added two free throws and USC pushed its lead to eight and stayed in front from there.

Carlson scored in the paint to get the Utes within 66-64 at the 2:01 mark. That was the final basket until Rodman's fastbreak layup to beat the buzzer after Morgan swatted away Smith's layup with six seconds left and a chance to tie.

USC will host Colorado on Saturday. Utah stays on the road to play UCLA on Sunday.

——-

Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here ___ AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball