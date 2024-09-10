Collin Gosselin Alleges Disturbing Abuse By Reality TV Mom Kate Gosselin In New Interview

Collin Gosselin, one of the eight children of “Jon & Kate Plus 8” stars Jon and Kate Gosselin, has come forward with new abuse allegations against his mother.

In a U.S. Sun interview published Monday, Collin Gosselin alleged that when he was younger, his mom “zip-tied” his hands and feet together and kept him isolated from his siblings in a “containment room” that was monitored by cameras in the basement of the family home.

“My mother had a room built in our unfinished section of the storage basement,” Collin Gosselin, now 20, told the outlet. “She had a room put up with cameras in it, a tiny window in the corner and it was bolt-locked from the outside.”

Though Collin Gosselin didn’t specify when the alleged abuse started, he claimed that the treatment he received became more extreme when he was about 8 or 9 years old. He said he would often spend “most of the day” in the containment room and was eventually “taken out of school” when he began reporting the abuse to his teachers.

“My mother at many, many times, and most of the time became physically aggressive, verbally, very abusive with the things she would say,” he said. “And obviously that carries over to the emotional side of things where a young child doesn’t know any better, so it was a very, very emotionally abusive relationship.”

Kate Gosselin, left, and Jon Gosselin are seen shortly before their 2009 split. Brad Barket via Getty Images

Collin Gosselin’s allegations were corroborated by Jon Gosselin, who said the abuse began after he and Kate Gosselin split in 2009 following 10 years of marriage.

“I never found out about her [Kate] singling out Collin, and the basement and the zip ties, until way afterwards,” Jon Gosselin told The U.S. Sun. “That kind of thing didn’t happen until after I left.”

So far, Kate Gosselin hasn’t responded publicly to Collin Gosselin’s new claims. But Richard Puleo, her lawyer, dismissed the notion that she’d ever done anything to “intentionally harm” her son.

“She did what she did to protect herself and her family” from Collin Gosselin’s “troubled behavior,” he said.

“Jon & Kate Plus 8,” later known simply as “Kate Plus 8,” ran from 2007 to 2017. The reality show chronicled the lives of Jon and Kate Gosselin as they raised their atypical family of sextuplets and twins in Pennsylvania.

In 2023, Collin Gosselin came forward with similar abuse claims about Kate Gosselin on an episode of Vice TV’s “Dark Side of the 2000s.” On the show, he said his mother sent him to a mental health institution in a bid to keep him silent about her behavior.

“I was starting to tell people what was going on at home,” he said at the time. “And, you know, she caught wind of that and had to put me somewhere where I wouldn’t be able to get the secrets out.”

Kate Gosselin responded to Collin Gosselin’s 2023 allegations with a lengthy statement posted to her Instagram account. Her son’s visit to a mental health facility, she wrote at the time, was the result of a suggestion from medical professionals following “one of his many attacks/ outbursts - this one involving his use of a weapon.”

“Unfortunately, I believe Collin remains a very troubled young man who continues to need a lot of help,” she added. “His brothers and sisters and I have not been directly involved in his life due to his history of unpredictable behavior and violent tendencies towards us.”

Read more at The U.S. Sun.

