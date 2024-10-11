Collision between school bus and car in Clayton sends 2 to Johnston Medical Center

Two people were taken to the hospital Friday afternoon after a collision between a bus and a car in Clayton, police said.

It happened around 2:50 p.m. at 145 Dairy Road when the bus and a 2017 Honda Accord collided, Police Chief Greg Tart said in a news release.

The bus was carrying eight students, one of whom was taken to Johnston Medical Center with a possible minor injury, the release stated.

The driver of the Accord was taken to the medical center to be evaluated.

The remaining students and the bus driver were checked by Johnston County first responders.

The collision remains under investigation. The News & Observer has asked police for more information, including how the accident happened and where the students were from.