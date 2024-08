Emergency vehicles are shown near an accident in the westbound lanes of Highway 401 near Comber, Ont., on Aug. 23, 2024. (Meg Roberts/CBC - image credit)

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say a multi-vehicle collision has closed the westbound lanes of Highway 401 near Comber.

It's shut down between Essex County Road 42 and Queen's Line. That's between Tilbury and Comber.

There's no word yet on how many vehicles are involved or if there are injuries.

Police also did not say how long they expect that portion of the highway to be closed.