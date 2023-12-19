Collision in Santee leaves at least one person dead

The Canadian Press

OTTAWA — Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault will outline today the details of his plan to eventually phase out the sale of gas-powered vehicles in Canada. The electric-vehicle sales mandate regulations will be published later this week. They will set a course to require auto manufacturers to ensure at least one-fifth of the vehicles they offer for sale in 2026 are fully electric or plug-in hybrids. That will increase to three-fifths by 2030 and then by 2035, all of the vehicles offered for s