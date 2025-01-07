Colo. teacher arrested for alleged 'inappropriate communications' with student
A Montrose teacher was arrested for allegedly engaging in "inappropriate communications" with a student, according to the Montrose Police Department.
A Montrose teacher was arrested for allegedly engaging in "inappropriate communications" with a student, according to the Montrose Police Department.
Linda De Sousa Abreu was charged after a video of the activity was shared on social media.
Court documents allege Carissa Smith, 30, would pay her underage students in cash or give them alcohol and drugs in exchange for sex
The 22-year-old woman was reportedly a law and international relations student at the University of Navarra in Spain
A Turkish national flew from Paris to the islands of St-Pierre-Miquelon in hopes of sneaking into Canada, but with no idea how. That is, until he met a Canadian sailboat owner in a bar, who offered to transport him across the 25-kilometre stretch of ocean separating the French archipelago from the south coast of Newfoundland.That plan, hatched over drinks, didn't go smoothly for either man, as detailed in the sworn affidavit of a Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) investigator filed last month
The news caught retired Ottawa police investigator Randy Wisker by surprise.It came via a courtesy call informing the former serious crimes detective sergeant about a break in an unsolved homicide he had worked on three decades earlier. The victim, 22-year-old Christopher Smith, had been fatally stabbed in an altercation on the Portage Bridge between Ottawa and Gatineau in the early morning hours of April 12, 1996.At the time, police said Smith was attacked by an unknown assailant while walking
Mukesh Chandrakar's corpse was found with severe injuries consistent with a blunt-force attack, police say.
SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle’s interim police chief said Monday that she has fired a police officer who in 2023 struck and killed a graduate student from India while responding to an overdose call.
Lisa Campbell-Goins allegedly had a feeding tube placed into her granddaughter
Kraig Walter Benson shot and killed his wife Jenny Benson and bartender Logan Gardner in August 2023
No sex on Saturdays, Sundays, or one of three obtuse 40-day periods throughout the year. Also, no imagining things. Or mouth stuff.
A child sexual abuse scandal that revealed how gangs of mostly Pakistani men had groomed, trafficked and raped young white girls more than a decade ago, has returned to the political agenda in Britain following criticism from Elon Musk. Musk, a close ally of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, has called for Prime Minister Keir Starmer to quit over what he said was Starmer's failure to tackle the scandal when he was the country's leading prosecutor, accusing him of being "complicit in the rape of Britain". Starmer has defended his record as head of the Crown Prosecution Service, saying he tackled the gangs head on.
Ania Kaminski and her father, Stanislaw, were found dead in two separate locations in Calgary, Canada
New Brunswick RCMP have released the names of a man and woman whose bodies were discovered in a burnt-out SUV in Chipman in November.Robert Waugh, 47, and Victoria King, 23, both of the Fredericton area, have been identified as the victims of the double homicide, using dental records and DNA, Cpl. Hans Ouellette told CBC News on Monday.Their bodies were found Nov. 25 inside a white Chevrolet Equinox "that had been consumed by fire" off Midland Road, about 60 kilometres northeast of Fredericton,
Former Alberta MLA Derek Fildebrandt will return to court this year despite being acquitted on charges of uttering threats against a group of teen boys.The Crown filed a notice of appeal at the Calgary courthouse, asking a Court of King's Bench Justice to overturn the acquittals and substitute convictions or, alternatively, order a new trial. In a written statement provided to CBC News, Fildebrandt called the prosecutors' office "losers.""They're embarrassed that they got their backsides slapped
Stephen Walker, 37, was reported missing from his sober living house on Dec. 19, police said
NEW YORK (AP) — The man accused of gunning down UnitedHealthcare's CEO outside a New York City hotel is unlikely to appear in Manhattan federal court again before mid-February after prosecutors and lawyers on Monday requested more time to prepare the case for trial.
If you use Canadian stamps regularly, better buy them now: The price jumps dramatically on Jan. 13.That's been the message to customers from Windsor, Ont., convenience store owner Donald Chang, as the cost of stamps and other Canada Post mail products is increasing by 25 per cent next week."You know, everyone's struggling right now. Postage is probably the last thing they're going to think about. But when it's that much of an increase... " said Chang, who runs P-Jay's Video Variety on Walker Roa
Police have arrested a Windsor man who was wanted on more than two dozen charges related to four vehicle thefts in recent months.On Dec. 31 police issued a warrant for the 29-year-old after officers responded to four vehicle thefts from parking lots in the industrial areas of the city between Nov. 28 and Dec. 10. In a statement at the time, police said that in each instance, the suspect arrived in the early morning hours, entered an unlocked vehicle, and drove it from the scene. "In one incident
Ranjini, 24, was found dead alongside her twins in an Indian city in 2006. Her then-boyfriend Divil Kumar B was just arrested
"He won't be a 'John Doe' anymore," said family members of James Raymond Stewart.They recently travelled from the United States to Amherstburg, Ont., to visit his gravestone for the first time, according to an OPP YouTube video.Feet of two of Stewart's family members are shown at his gravesite. This is the first time his family was able to see where he was buried after finding a genetic match. (OPP/YouTube)Stewart's body was discovered May 29, 2003 at the Livingston Channel in the Detroit River