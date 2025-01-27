Colombia to accept repatriated citizens after Trump sanctions threat

In response to US sanctions threats, Colombia has agreed to accept repatriated citizens on military flights, the White House announced Sunday. Although Colombia has not confirmed, the US will halt plans for new tariffs and sanctions on Latin America’s fourth-largest economy, pending Colombia's "unrestricted acceptance" of its nationals.

The White House said Sunday that Colombia backed down and agreed to accept repatriated citizens on military flights, after President Donald Trump threatened major sanctions.

There was no immediate confirmation from Colombia to the announcement by the White House, which said it would freeze most plans for tariffs and sanctions on Latin America's fourth largest economy.

Colombia has agreed to "unrestricted acceptance of all illegal aliens from Colombia returned from the United States, including on US military aircraft, without limitation or delay," a White House statement said.

"Today's events make clear to the world that America is respected again," it added.

"President Trump will continue to fiercely protect our nation's sovereignty, and he expects all other nations of the world to fully cooperate in accepting the deportation of their citizens illegally present in the United States."

Colombian President Gustavo Petro, a leftist, had infuriated Trump by refusing to accept military planes of Colombians deported from the United States.

