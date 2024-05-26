Colombia explores sunken 18th-century Spanish galleon to find ‘treasure’

Chinese cups were among the treasures found in the San Jose shipwreck - COLOMBIAN NAVY/REUTERS

Colombia’s government has begun exploration of an 18th-century Spanish galleon known as the “holy grail of shipwrecks”.

Remote sensors are being sent to the seabed to compile an inventory of what is on the San José galleon, which sank in 1708.

It is estimated that the cargo of gold, silver, and jewellery carried to the Spanish King to finance the war against the British, is worth £16 billion.

The 64-gun and three-masted vessel sank in battle with Britain off Barú Island, south of Cartagena, killing nearly 600 crew members.

Underwater robots have been sent to the seabed to gather more information. Carbon dating of objects already found indicates the vessel is around 300 years old.

With the galleon lying several hundred metres below the sea surface, it is too deep for human exploration.

Cannons that might have been used during the 1708 battle were found during the exploration - REUTERS/COLOMBIAN NAVY

Juan David Correa, Colombia’s culture minister described the expedition as “unprecedented”.

He added: ‘We need to stop thinking of this as treasure. It’s not treasure in a 19th-century sense.

“This is a submerged archaeological heritage and it is of cultural and critical importance for Colombia.”

However, the fate of the treasure is mired in litigation.

Claims have been made by Colombia, Spain, Peru, indigenous communities in the area, descendants of miners who dug up the treasure, and Glocca Morra, the treasure hunters which says they found the wreck as far back as 1981.

Colombia’s claim is based on the discovery of the wreck by its navy – at a different site – in 2015.

Simon Bolivar, the marine research vessel is anchored in Cartagena during phase 1 of the project - RAFAEL BOSSIO/REUTERS

Glocca Morra’s new owners, Sea Search Armada, insist that the galleon was found within a mile or two of the coordinates of its 1981 discovery.

The company is also challenging a 2020 law that deemed everything on the ship was Colombian government property.

Rahim Moloo, Sea Search Armada’s lawyer, said: “If Colombia wants to keep everything on the San José for itself, it can do so, but it has to compensate our clients for having found it in the first place.”

The group is claiming £7.9 billion.

A final decision will rest with an international arbiter in London.