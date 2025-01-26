Colombia faces U.S. retaliation for turning away deportation flights

STORY: U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday he would impose sweeping retaliatory measures on Colombia including tariffs, sanctions and travel bans.

The move comes after the South American country turned away two U.S. military aircrafts with migrants being deported as part of the new U.S. administration's immigration crackdown.

Trump's swift action appeared aimed at making an example of Colombia to dissuade other countries from defying him on deportation flights.

He said Colombian President Gustavo Petro's refusal jeopardized U.S. national security and has directed his administration to take retaliatory measures.

That includes imposing emergency 25% tariffs on all goods coming into the United States, which will go up to 50% in one week, as well as a travel ban and visa revocations on Colombian government officials and its allies.

Petro condemned the practice, suggesting it treated migrants like criminals.

And in response, Colombia threatened a 50% tariff on U.S. goods.

According to the State Department, the United States is Colombia's largest trade and investment partner, and Colombia is also the U.S.’s third-largest trade partner in Latin America.

Mexico also refused a request last week to let a U.S. military aircraft land with migrants.

Trump did not take similar action against Mexico, the U.S.' largest trading partner, but has said he was thinking of imposing 25% duties on imports from Canada and Mexico on February 1.