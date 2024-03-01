Colombia's ELN rebels say they have freed all hostages under deal with gov't

BOGOTA (Reuters) - Colombia's National Liberation Army (ELN) rebels said on Friday they have freed all hostages under a deal made with the country's government to end kidnapping for ransom.

"The Central Command ordered the liberation of all people held for economic ends, all units of the ELN have been reviewed and the order was completely followed," the ELN said in a statement posted to its website.

The two sides agreed to extend a bilateral ceasefire in early February and the rebels committed to ending a long-running practice of kidnap for ransom.

The government and ELN said on Monday they held a meeting amid difficulties at the talks and will continue negotiations in April.

(Reporting by Luis Jaime Acosta; Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb)