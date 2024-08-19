Colony of 10,000 bees discovered living inside the ceiling of an East London pub

A giant colony of 10,000 bees was discovered living inside the ceiling of a London pub. The huge nest was discovered during the ongoing restoration of the soon-to-be opened Leyton Engineer pub in Waltham Forest. It is believed the bees had been living there for at least 10 years. The formerly known Leyton Technical Pub is getting a major facelift after it was bought by Remarkable Pubs last year. The bees were known to the pub's new management when they took the project on as buzzing could be heard and bees could be seen flying around.