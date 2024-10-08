Colorado animal rescue on mission to save dogs

Washington Post

It happens at least once in every pet owner’s life: you look into your animal companion’s eyes and wonder what they’re not telling you. Pets are members of our families, but they can’t speak to us to say they’re in a good mood, or that their stomach hurts today or they’re feeling lonely. So how do you know what your pet is actually feeling, and what should you do if they aren’t happy? “Most owners really can understand happiness and joy in their pets,” says Melissa Bain, a professor of clinical