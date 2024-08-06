Colorado authorities warn first day of school pictures could pose safety risks

CBC

When Calgary detectives found images of highly sensitive police database searches on the cell phones of men associated with the FK and Independent Soldier gangs twice in a six-week period, they knew they had a problem.Someone on the inside was feeding protected investigative information on rival gangsters to organized crime groups.A newly released search warrant application, known as an ITO (information to obtain), provides new details on the allegations faced by Calgary 911 operator Marian Buon