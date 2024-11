CBC

Two people now face multiple charges in a stolen vehicle investigation, after a truck drove into a police horse, three police cruisers and a downtown Toronto storefront Friday afternoon, Toronto police say.A woman, 30, has been charged with theft of a motor vehicle and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, Toronto police said in a Saturday news release.Police say a man, 33, faces the same charges, along with two counts of mischief/damage to property over $5,000, four counts of as