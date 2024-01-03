Colorado Community Colleges offering free training for in-demand jobs

Reuters

Intel on Wednesday said it was forming a new independent company around its artificial intelligence software efforts with backing from digital-focused asset manager DigitalBridge Group and other investors. Intel executives would not comment on the value of the deal or whether it would retain a majority stake in the new venture, other than to say the firm would have an independent board of directors and the chipmaker would remain a shareholder. The new entity, which will not be publicly traded and will be called Articul8 AI (pronounced "Articulate AI"), is an outgrowth of work on corporate AI technology that Intel initially carried out with Boston Consulting Group (BCG).