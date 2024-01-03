Colorado Community Colleges offering free training for in-demand jobs
Colorado Community Colleges offering free training for in-demand jobs
Colorado Community Colleges offering free training for in-demand jobs
A Vancouver lawyer accused of filing a groundless pseudolegal lawsuit against her neighbour over a glass deck divider has been banned from practising law in British Columbia while the province's law society investigates a complaint.Naomi Arbabi was temporarily suspended on Dec. 28 after an interim action board of the Law Society of B.C. "determined that extraordinary action was necessary to protect the public," according to an email sent to CBC News on Tuesday."The suspension will last until the
"They wouldn't promote me when I was there, and now they want me back? They're either extremely desperate or just plain stupid."
"I work on a cargo ship... Six weeks on, six weeks off."
It’s not too late to get on track for the retirement you want.
The Baby Boomer generation is reaching retirement age in record numbers. With more Boomers retiring on a daily basis, it helps to understand how prepared they are to leave their jobs for good. In this article, we’ll discuss the average … Continue reading → The post Average Retirement Savings for Baby Boomers appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
If you're nearing retirement age, you might be looking to get out of the United States. People have many reasons for leaving the U.S, whether it's personal affordability, politics, economic fears or...
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Harvard University President Claudine Gay resigned Tuesday amid plagiarism accusations and criticism over testimony at a congressional hearing where she was unable to say unequivocally that calls on campus for the genocide of Jews would violate the school’s conduct policy. Gay is the second Ivy League president to resign in the past month following the congressional testimony — Liz Magill, president of the University of Pennsylvania, resigned Dec. 9. Gay, Harvard’s first
China's economic slowdown and OPEC's struggle to agree on output cuts could jostle oil markets next year.
Documents to be unsealed in Jeffrey Epstein lawsuit will name Bill Clinton, Prince Andrew among others
Two students at Harvard University called for the resignation of Claudine Gay, the university president, after a series of scandals “plagued our beloved university.” Gay has faced growing pressure and calls for her resignation after dealing with allegations of plagiarism, as well as criticism over her response to antisemitism on campus. The students wrote an…
When Jobanjeet Kaur arrived in Canada as an international student, she took a job that was supposed to pay $6.25 an hour. Even that, she said, was not given to her. “That is the first kind of exploitation,” Kaur told The Pointer, describing the conditions international students commonly face in Canada. She highlighted how her own experience with employment exploitation including wage theft forced her to drop out of the college where she came here to study. She pursued a cheaper program to meet t
Canadian schools are struggling to keep music programs alive as government funding dwindles. But a charity linked to the Junos is filling the silence by donating much-needed instruments.
Harvard University President Claudine Gay resigned Tuesday amid plagiarism accusations and criticism over testimony at a congressional hearing where she was unable to say unequivocally that calls on campus for the genocide of Jews would violate the school’s conduct policy. (Jan 02) (AP video by Rodrique Ngowi) (AP production by Javier Arciga)
Barbara Corcoran said workers over 50 should act energetic and enthusiastic in job interviews: "Vitality is what fools an employer."
Widely-used inhaler medication to be discontinued
Most people are aware of the gender-related wage gap. Women in 2022 earned just 82% of what men earned in the U.S. for similar jobs, according to statistics from the Pew Research Center. A Goldman...
Despite the box office success of Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” and Elizabeth Banks’ “Cocaine Bear,” female directors are not getting the same opportunities in Hollywood as their male counterparts. At the same time, major studios, which pledged to reexamine their employment practices in the wake of George Floyd’s murder, fail to produce many films from people …
Intel on Wednesday said it was forming a new independent company around its artificial intelligence software efforts with backing from digital-focused asset manager DigitalBridge Group and other investors. Intel executives would not comment on the value of the deal or whether it would retain a majority stake in the new venture, other than to say the firm would have an independent board of directors and the chipmaker would remain a shareholder. The new entity, which will not be publicly traded and will be called Articul8 AI (pronounced "Articulate AI"), is an outgrowth of work on corporate AI technology that Intel initially carried out with Boston Consulting Group (BCG).
Britain's manufacturing sector suffered a setback in its attempts to return to growth as output and employment fell more sharply in December than the previous month, according to a survey published on Tuesday. Britain's manufacturing sector has borne the brunt of the climb in borrowing costs. Rob Dobson, director at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said the fall in new orders for manufacturers was seen in the domestic and export markets, particularly in the European Union, and confidence in the sector was at its lowest in a year.
Alberta school trustees say it's time for the government to review whether the province's diploma exam program is serving students well."It's important to have assessments in place so that we understand how our students are succeeding and what is the overall performance of our division," Alberta School Boards Association (ASBA) president Marilyn Dennis said in an interview in November. "But is this high-stakes exam the way to have that all happen?"In November, school trustees from across the pro