Afternoon Update: Colorado court disqualifies Trump; Airbnb fined for misleading prices; and Gérard Depardieu accused of rape

Photograph: Scott Olson/Getty Images

Good afternoon. Donald Trump’s hopes of retaking the US presidency in 2024 have hit a road block, with the Colorado supreme court disqualifying him from the state ballot.

In a historic decision, the court declared Trump ineligible to hold office again after determining that he engaged in insurrection on 6 January 2021. The ruling applies only to the state’s 5 March Republican primary, but its conclusion would likely also affect Trump’s status for the 5 November general election. The Trump campaign has vowed to appeal to the US supreme court.

Top news

Biden administration divided over Gaza ceasefire | Differences between the US state department and the White House are reportedly behind the latest delay in a UN security council vote on a Gaza ceasefire. According to diplomatic sources, the US mission in New York believed it had negotiated a text that it could at least abstain on, but when Washington was consulted, new objections were raised, with the White House reportedly taking a more pro-Israel line than the state department.

Airbnb fined for misleading prices | Airbnb has been fined $15m by the federal court for misleading and deceptive conduct for listing Australian properties for rent in US dollars but not making it clear it was US pricing. Airbnb has also been ordered to pay out up to $15m in compensation to thousands of affected customers in refunds and conversion fees, with customers expected to get an average of $230.

Far north Queensland evacuations continue | Authorities have confirmed 97 people were airlifted out of the remote Aboriginal community of Wujal Wujal yesterday, with evacuations continuing today. Major roads have reopened in Cairns, but 35 remote communities remain isolated, the premier, Steven Miles, said. The search for a missing 85-year-old man is ongoing, and authorities hold grave fears for him, the premier added.

Cool Christmas for much of Australia | The heatwaves that kicked this summer off have receded in time for Christmas, with much of the country to experience cool and – in parts – wet weather. Melbourne, Adelaide and Hobart can expect a Christmas in the low 20s, Sydney in the high 20s, with the warm trio – Brisbane, Perth and Darwin – forecast to nudge above 30C.

France passes controversial immigration bill | The French government is facing a political crisis after the health minister, Aurélien Rousseau, offered his resignation in protest over a hardline immigration bill. The bill contained so many hardline measures that the far-right Marine Le Pen claimed it as an “ideological victory” for her own anti-immigration platform.

Gérard Depardieu accused of rape by Spanish author | Ruth Baza, a 51-year-old Spanish journalist and author, has filed a criminal complaint in Spain against Depardieu, claiming that the film star raped her nearly 30 years ago in Paris. Depardieu, who was charged with rape and sexual assault in 2021, denied allegations of rape and sexual assault in an open letter published in Le Figaro in October. The criminal complaint has little chance of leading to charges against the actor since the events it refers to have already passed the statute of limitations in France.

California approves wastewater for human consumption | Would you drink toilet water? California regulators approved rules to let water agencies recycle wastewater and put it into the pipes that carry drinking water to homes, schools and businesses.

In video

Australia’s 2023 in review

You can be forgiven for wanting to put 2023 in the bin. A failed referendum, rising interest rates, a cost of living crisis while major corporations rake it in and a war in the Middle East have left Australians bitter and exhausted. But as the news agenda moved at a rapid pace, Guardian Australia stayed true to its values to deliver journalism with clarity, and an occasional dose of hope. Click here to watch a short video of the year in review.

What they said …

***

“We will always have our nuclear-free position. That’s non-negotiable for us in New Zealand.” – Christopher Luxon, New Zealand prime minister

Luxon was asked on New Zealand’s position on Aukus in a joint press conference in Sydney with Anthony Albanese. The Australian PM followed up Luxon’s remarks by stressing the Aukus subs had “nuclear propulsion”, but were “not nuclear-armed ships, it’s a very important distinction to draw”.

In numbers

Russia is showing no signs of slowing its war in Ukraine, with Vladimir Putin telling defence officials that he would “not give up what is ours”, while claiming the Russian military had momentum.

Before bed read

Human penchant for less-threatening, puppy dog eyes may have influenced the evolution of canine eye colour, researchers have suggested.

“Overall, dogs with dark eyes may have evolved the trait largely as means to send non-threatening gaze signal to humans,” the research team write.

