Colorado Education Commissioner talks about teacher working conditions survey
Colorado Education Commissioner Susana Cordova talked to Denver7's Nicole Brady about a recent survey on teacher working conditions and teacher appreciation week.
Colorado Education Commissioner Susana Cordova talked to Denver7's Nicole Brady about a recent survey on teacher working conditions and teacher appreciation week.
"In the late '70s, during the gas crunch, I would take my teacher's caddy and wait in line to get her gas."
OTTAWA — India's envoy to Ottawa says Canadians need to rebuild the country's brand as a destination for bright minds, lamenting that a number of international students have died after being exploited. High Commissioner Sanjay Kumar Verma told the Montreal Council on Foreign Relations that exploitation is undermining the role Indian students in Canada play in helping both countries advance their technological knowledge. Canada's international student program has come under intense scrutiny after
"It tells me that the parents don't care."
A University of Toronto encampment holding hundreds of students calling for the university to disclose ties with Israel, has entered it's seventh day. The protest is drawing both scrutiny and praise from the public and officials.
Thousands gathered in downtown Toronto to show their support for Palestinian people on Tuesday evening.Toronto police estimate that 3,000 people took part in the demonstration against Israeli military actions in Gaza.The "Hands off Rafah!" protest, which began at 6 p.m. outside the Israeli consulate at Yonge and Bloor streets, made its way to the University of Toronto campus. By about 9 p.m., the group reached a pro-Palestinian encampment set up by students.Police said there were no arrests and
Joseph Prezioso/AFP via GettyPro-Palestine protesters at Harvard did not get the satisfaction they hoped for on Monday night.The Harvard Out of Occupied Palestine (HOOP) coalition had set a deadline on Instagram, demanding that the university begin negotiations with the group by five o’clock on May 6. And to show that they were serious, the protesters set up an outdoor conference room across from University Hall. The “Take a Seat” sign and flowers were nice, breezy touches. Outdoor conference ta
Police cleared a pro-Palestinian tent encampment at the University of Chicago on Tuesday after administrators who had initially adopted a permissive approach said the protest had crossed a line and caused growing concerns about safety. University President Paul Alivisatos acknowledged the school’s role as a protector of freedom of speech after officers in riot gear blocked access to the school's Quad but also took an enough-is-enough stance. “The university remains a place where dissenting voices have many avenues to express themselves, but we cannot enable an environment where the expression of some dominates and disrupts the healthy functioning of the community for the rest,” Alivisatos wrote in a message to the university community.
Alexia Pardy always wanted to be a nurse."Straight out of high school, I applied," Pardy says, sitting among a plethora of wagons, trampolines and toys in her Conception Bay South backyard."That was part of my identity. That was part of who I thought I was, or wanted to be. Then I had to give it up."Pardy applied to several daycare wait-lists in 2022, when she discovered she was expecting her second child.Today, over two years later, she still hasn't found a place that will take her toddler — le
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -Police clashed with pro-Palestinian protesters as thousands marched in the Dutch capital on Tuesday, a day after riot police violently broke up an encampment at Amsterdam University. Police were seen using batons against protesters to prevent them from marching past the nearby Holocaust Monument on their way to Amsterdam city centre. When protesters arrived at a central Amsterdam University location, protesters barricaded the narrow canal-facing road in front of the university buildings.
Schools in several Canadian cities are struggling with overcrowded classrooms and skyrocketing enrollment, but building more schools is a lengthy and complicated process.
The current pro-Palestinian movement aims to expose unjust practices by Israel. Recent protests have shifted focus away from this goal.
After a disturbing video showed a school bus aide assaulting a special needs student, Denver7 Investigates looked into Colorado's current policies and what parents and advocates want to change.
Youth activists pushing for more climate education in Minnesota schools say working with peers to draft legislation gives them hope for a future under threat. (AP Video: Mark Vancleave)
OTTAWA — A new opinion poll suggests nearly half of Canadians oppose the pro-Palestinian encampments that have cropped up on some university campuses. Just 31 per cent of people who took the Leger survey last weekend said they support the encampments, while 48 per cent were against the demonstrations. About one in five said they don't know. The encampments began more than a week ago, with students demanding their schools publicize and end their investments in Israeli defence companies. McGill Un
Several dozen young people wearing light blue T-shirts imprinted with #teachclimate filled a hearing room in the Minnesota Capitol in St. Paul in late February. The high school and college students and other advocates, part of group Climate Generation, called on the Minnesota Youth Council, a liaison between young people and state lawmakers, to support a bill requiring schools to teach more about climate change. Ethan Vue, who grew up with droughts and extreme temperatures in California, now lives in Minnesota and is a high school senior pushing for the bill.
Overcrowding amid lags in the construction of new schools is a problem multiple school boards across the country are now grappling with — or projecting they will be soon.Read more: https://www.cbc.ca/1.7188351
More than 3 million children in the US are homeschooled. Are they getting a good education?
WASHINGTON (AP) — Police cleared a pro-Palestinian tent encampment at George Washington University early Wednesday and arrested demonstrators, hours after dozens marched to the home of the school’s president as city officials prepared to appear before Congress on the protest’s handling. District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser and Metropolitan Police Chief Pamela Smith were called to testify Wednesday afternoon at the Republican-led House Committee on Oversight and Accountability, but the hearin
A timeline showcasing how presidential politics has intersected with the Middle East, from Oct. 7 through the latest bid for a ceasefire in Gaza.
German police cleared a pro-Palestinian protest camp on Tuesday at a courtyard of the Freie Universitaet Berlin, which had called for a stop to Israel's military operation in Gaza. Some 100 people set up two dozen tents on the campus on Tuesday, joining a call by the so-called "Student Coalition Berlin" to occupy German universities. Students from various Berlin universities joined the protest, carrying Palestinian flags and shouting slogans supporting Palestinians and denouncing Israel and Germany.