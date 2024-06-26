Colorado’s first human case of West Nile in 2024 detected in Arapahoe County
Colorado’s first human case of West Nile virus this year has been confirmed in an Arapahoe County resident, state health officials announced Wednesday.
Colorado’s first human case of West Nile virus this year has been confirmed in an Arapahoe County resident, state health officials announced Wednesday.
Critics on social media suggested the chyron meant one thing.
A mum was baffled when she looked outside and found a stranger had pitched a tent in her front garden overnight. Erika White, 38, said her son initially spotted the makeshift home on the lawn of her end-of-terrace urban home at 6.35am. The baffled finance analyst confronted the brazen trespasser - and said initially he ignored her polite request to move on from her front garden in Dartford, Kent. She "couldn't believe the audacity" of the sleepy camper and it was only when she told him she'd call the police he upped and went.
Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce revealed the royal protocol they got before meeting Prince William at the Eras Tour.
ESSEX, ONTARIO, CANADA — Police confirmed Wednesday that four people found dead in a rural home in southwestern Ontario last week were members of the same family. The four have been identified as 41-year-old Carly Walsh, 42-year-old Steven Walsh, 13-year-old Madison Walsh and eight-year-old Hunter Walsh. Ontario Provincial Police said they went to a home in the community of Harrow last Thursday after receiving a request to check on the well-being of someone inside. Police said they cannot confir
Princess Diana's niece Lady Kitty Spencer revealed her engagement ring for the first time on Instagram and the huge diamond is surrounded by crimson rubies.
Phoebe Gates, 21, and Arthur Donald, 25, first sparked romance rumors in October 2023
In their latest push to toss out evidence in Donald Trump’s classified documents case, the former president’s lawyers complained Tuesday that the 2022 raid at Mar-a-Lago was “overly broad” and violated Trump’s rights because FBI agents dared to enter his son Barron and wife Melania’s rooms.“Our argument is that agents searched rooms that they had no probable cause to search…And that bears on the question of whether the search was impermissibly broad for Fourth Amendment purposes,” defense attorn
Elizabeth Hurley never fails to impress with an unbelievable bikini photo and she didn't disappoint on Sunday when she donned a strapless number. See photo.
Monica Lewinsky said she hopes Judge Aileen Cannon, who is overseeing former President Donald Trump’s classified documents case, is impeached.
Justice Samuel Alito railed against the White House in a dissenting Supreme Court opinion Wednesday, accusing the Biden administration of leading a “campaign to coerce Facebook” when it attempted to moderate misinformation on the COVID-19 pandemic on social media. Joined by fellow conservative Justices Clarence Thomas and Neil Gorsuch, Alito dissented from his six colleagues…
He also revealed what will happen if Joe Biden provokes Trump at this week's debate.
The first weekend of summer brought a tragic yet familiar pattern for American cities wracked by gun violence as mass shootings left dozens dead or wounded at a party in Alabama, an entertainment district in Ohio and a grocery store in Arkansas.
Vermont has agreed to pay $175,000 to settle a lawsuit on behalf of a man who was charged with a crime for giving a state trooper the middle finger in 2018, the state chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union said Wednesday. The lawsuit was filed in 2021 by the ACLU of Vermont on behalf of Gregory Bombard, of St. Albans. Trooper Jay Riggen stopped Bombard’s vehicle in St. Albans on Feb. 9, 2018, because he believed Bombard had shown him the middle finger, according to the lawsuit.
The former House speaker slammed the former president’s rhetoric after she was asked about her husband’s recovery from a 2022 hammer attack.
The show of force comes amid continued tensions with Russia and follows the recent visit of a Russian navy flotilla to Cuba.
A lesson in courtesy.
The former first lady could have a different relationship with the White House if she returns.
The "America's Got Talent" judges were shocked by young guitarist.
Rep. Jamaal Bowman was soundly defeated by his centrist challenger in New York, Utah voters picked Mitt Romney’s likely replacement and Lauren Boebert’s gambit appeared to work in Colorado.
The Stranger Things star styled up this season's demure spin on the 'underwear as outerwear' trend - see photos