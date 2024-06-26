Colorado’s first human case of West Nile in 2024 detected in Arapahoe County

SWNS

A mum was baffled when she looked outside and found a stranger had pitched a tent in her front garden overnight. Erika White, 38, said her son initially spotted the makeshift home on the lawn of her end-of-terrace urban home at 6.35am. The baffled finance analyst confronted the brazen trespasser - and said initially he ignored her polite request to move on from her front garden in Dartford, Kent. She "couldn't believe the audacity" of the sleepy camper and it was only when she told him she'd call the police he upped and went.