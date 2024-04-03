Colorado health officials warn about increase in mpox cases
Colorado health officials are warning about an increase in mpox cases.
Colorado health officials are warning about an increase in mpox cases.
It's so important to listen to your body when it tells you something is wrong.
Travonsha Ferguson was seven months pregnant at the time of the shooting
The actor said on her podcast, "Let's Be Clear With Shannen Doherty," that she felt she "needed to make things clean, just in case."
"If there’s a medication out there that can help people lose weight, then what’s so bad about it?” the 39-year-old said
This symptom is often dismissed, which is why it's so important to recognize.
Whether your priority is weight loss, blood sugar management, women's health or brain health, there's a nut for you.
By encouraging patients to adopt preventive lifestyles and have screenings and tests, silent cancers don’t have to be a grave threat to health
Andy Cohen is offering a mea culpa to Kate Middleton for fueling conspiracy theories about her weeks-long absence after abdominal surgery before she announced she had been diagnosed with cancer. Cohen came under fire last month, with many calling on him to apologize, after he questioned Princess Kate’s whereabouts and remarked on a video released …
The party that defines the abortion debate could control the Senate.
"Donald Trump doesn’t trust women. I do," Joe Biden says in the new ad.
An “upper bleph” is the latest buzzy plastic surgery you don’t need.
On Monday, Germany became the third European Union country to legalize cannabis for personal use. Marijuana campaigners held a countdown and 'smoke-in' at Berlin's landmark Brandenburg Gate when the law took effect at midnight, while others lit celebratory joints in front of the Cologne cathedral.
ESKASONI — A year and a half ago, living to see 2024 wasn't a given for Kathy Denny of Eskasoni. Diagnosed with late-stage pancreatic cancer in the summer of 2022, the 59-year-old received a life expectancy estimate of six to 18 months. Fast forward to March 2024; she has surpassed the 18-month mark and is thriving. THE DIAGNOSIS It all began with persistent back pain, which Denny initially attributed to a case of whiplash resulting from an accident with an 18-wheeler years earlier. However, as
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Supreme Court on Monday cleared the way for the state to ban abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, before many women know they are pregnant, while also giving voters a chance to remove restrictions in November. The court, which was reshaped by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, ruled 6-1 to uphold the state's ban on most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, meaning a ban on six weeks could soon take effect. But under a separate 4-3 ruling, the court allowed a
‘Watch What Happens Live’ host had joined the frenzy of Kate rumours and conspiracy theories during her absence from public life
The Alberta Medical Association president says it's unclear how much health-care workforce planning is underway as the provincial government pushes ahead with its sweeping restructuring plan, so he's calling for urgent action.The provincial government announced last year its intention to overhaul health-care provision and create four new organizations: acute care, primary care, continuing care, and mental health and addictions.The controversial changes come at a time when staffing shortages are
The provincial government unveiled Tuesday the first plank in its plan to reshape Alberta Health Services (AHS) into four distinct entities, outlining two new organizations that will manage delivery of mental health and addiction services. A new entity, Recovery Alberta, will be charged with delivering the mental health and addictions services currently handled by AHS. Operations are expected to move from AHS to Recovery Alberta by July 1 after legislation is passed.In addition, the province sai
STORY: "This happens in wartime. We are thoroughly looking into it, are in contact with the governments (of the foreigners among the dead) and will do everything to ensure it does not happen again," Netanyahu said in a video statement.Netanyahu spoke as he was being released from hospital on Tuesday after hernia surgery. He said he was recovering.In the video, Netanyahu thanked his doctors for performing "successful hernia surgery."
President Biden chastised what he called an “extreme” Florida Supreme Court ruling upholding the state’s 15-week abortion ban and triggering an even more restrictive policy. “Yesterday’s extreme decision puts desperately needed medical care even further out of reach for millions of women in Florida and across the South,” Biden said in a statement Tuesday. “The…
NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript April 1, 2024 NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. isn’t one of the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds at the end of the third quarter (see the details here). Operator: Good morning everyone and welcome to the NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results […]