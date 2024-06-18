Colorado highway shutdown after Amazon semi-truck collides with SUV

SWNS

Angry drivers have slammed 'Britain's worst parking' after cars were dangerously abandoned on a busy city roundabout outside one of the UK's biggest mosques. Thousands of Muslims descended on Central Jamia Mosque Ghamkol Sharif in Small Heath, Birmingham, after celebrating Eid-al-Adha on Monday (17/6). But shocking photos show how dozens of worshippers sparked traffic chaos by dumping their vehicles on one of the busiest roundabouts in the city. Onlookers said there was at least one collision and several near-misses as drivers attempted to reverse off the Poet's Corner roundabout into oncoming traffic. And despite the huge numbers of illegally parked cars, it's believed there were no parking fines issued throughout the morning. Simon Gutteridge, 40, who had been trying to get to work when he got stuck along the A45 Small Heath Highway, said it was a 'miracle nobody was badly hurt or killed'.