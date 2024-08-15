Colorado immigrants share recipes, life stories in cookbook 'Cocina Libre'

Associated Press

A manufacturer of “lab-grown” meat has filed a lawsuit challenging a newly enacted Florida law that bans the sale of the product, arguing the restrictions give an unconstitutional advantage to Florida farmers over out-of-state competitors. “If some Floridians don’t like the idea of eating cultivated chicken, there’s a simple solution: Don’t eat it,” said Paul Sherman, an attorney at the Institute for Justice, one of the groups that filed the lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Florida.