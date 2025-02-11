Colorado joins lawsuit to block proposed cuts to biomedical research funding
Colorado has joined other states in a lawsuit to block the Trump administration's proposed cuts to biomedical research funding.
LONDON (AP) — The Saudis are furious. The Danes are scrambling. Colombia has backed down. Mexico and Canada stand in a purgatory between tariff wars with the US and … not. China has retaliated, launching a trade war between the economic superpowers. The Brits, long proud of their “special relationship” with the United States, are leaning into their tradition of quiet diplomacy.
Trump’s appearance at the game marks the first time a sitting U.S. president has attended the annual NFL championship.
Senior figures in the intelligence community are warning Donald Trump against repeating what they view as one of the worst mistakes in U.S. foreign policy as he contemplates how to handle Ukraine’s war against Russia. “It will be the most tangible abandonment from the Trump foreign policy,” a former senior U.S. intelligence official told the Daily Beast. Trump, who said he could end the conflict in 24 hours, has yet to unveil the details of his plan to stop the war, which has now raged for almos
An unexpected Super Bowl ad: Ontario purchased a spot to remind American viewers how the province's partnership makes invaluable contributions to the U.S. economy.
"He should maybe grab the reins if he doesn’t like Musk running the show."
"Everything under Trump must be blamed on him, just like what MAGA did with Biden."
The clock continues to wind down on U.S. President Donald Trump's next deadline for imposing sweeping tariffs on Canadian goods. In the meantime, some American lawmakers are pushing the president to back off tariffs altogether — and they hope Canada notices."I certainly hope the pause continues," Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said in an interview on Rosemary Barton Live. "But my real hope is some final agreement can be reached. Tariffs are only going to increase prices on the American people and pr
"An earthquake of magnitude 7.0 or above could not have caused more carnage".
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump said Monday that a precarious ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas should be canceled if Hamas doesn’t release all the remaining hostages it is holding in Gaza by midday on Saturday — though he also said that such a decision would be up to Israel.
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump said he will announce on Monday that the United States will impose 25% tariffs on all steel and aluminum imports, including from Canada and Mexico, as well as other import duties later in the week.
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump said he is serious about wanting Canada to become the 51st state in an interview that aired Sunday during the Super Bowl preshow.
[Redacted] As President Donald Trump's anti-DEI agenda comes to bear on NASA, we're getting a revealing look at what his administration apparently considers to be too woke: women. In a directive sent out just days after Trump's inauguration, NASA personnel were commanded to excise all mentions of anything "specifically targeting" women on the space agency's public websites, 404 Media reports. "Per NASA HQ direction, we are required to scrub mentions of the following terms from our public sites b
The youngest Trump is notoriously private, but archived interviews with Donald and Melania Trump hold clues.
An explosive report by the Washington Post alleges that the Trump’s administration is weeding out candidates for top intelligence and law enforcement jobs by asking if the Jan. 6 Capitol riot was an “inside job” and if the 2020 election was “stolen.” Those looking to apply to top national security positions with the administration are allegedly facing additional questions that test their loyalty to Trump. These questions seem quite tailored to determine candidates’ inclinations on the president’
Retailers on both sides of the border say they are already seeing the ripple effects of the Buy Canadian movement launched in response to U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariff threats.
Canada's ambassador to France says he's against U.S. President Donald Trump's threat to take over Greenland, saying "in order to respect international law, you don't threaten your neighbours by invasion." Stéphane Dion, who is also the special envoy to Europe and the European Union, says threatening a country's sovereignty is not "normal". Trump is also continuing to push for Canada to become America's 51st state. "You know that according to international law it's not only to invade a neighbour
President Trump on Sunday said that he has revoked the security clearances of people he doesn’t respect, days after he said he would end former President Biden’s security clearance. “There are people that we don’t respect, if there are people that we thought that were breaking the law, that came very close to it in…
WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge found Monday that the Trump administration hasn’t fully followed his order to unfreeze federal spending and told the White House to release billions of dollars in funding. The Trump administration quickly appealed the ruling.
Elon Musk’s teenage acolyte known online as “Big Balls” has taken on a significant role in the U.S. State Department that has some officials on edge, a report claims. Edward Coristine, 19, now works as a “senior adviser” in the State Department’s Bureau of Diplomatic Technology, The Washington Post reported. That bureau is a data hub that serves as the IT department for Washington’s diplomatic apparatus. The role comes in addition to Coristine’s work at the Department of Government Efficiency, w
The president ducked a question from HuffPost reporter S.V. Dáte over JD Vance's chilling warning about executive power.