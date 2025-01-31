Colorado King Soopers members vote to strike: UFCW Local 7
After two days of voting, King Soopers employees across Colorado have authorized a strike, the UFCW Local 7 announced on social media late Thursday night.
After two days of voting, King Soopers employees across Colorado have authorized a strike, the UFCW Local 7 announced on social media late Thursday night.
CNN’s Kaitlan Collins confronted Donald Trump on his repeated suggestions that the deadly plane crash at Washington, D.C.‘s Reagan National Airport stemmed from governmental diversity, equity, and inclusion guidelines. Trump lashed out at Presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden’s past administrations for the fatal collision Wednesday evening between the military helicopter and American Airlines flight. He also railed against former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, claiming he ran the Feder
Fifty-five years after Missouri murderer Sharon Kinne escaped from a Mexican prison, American authorities confirm the fugitive hid for decades in a small Alberta town.On Thursday, Jackson County Sheriffs confirmed that Kinne, who was linked to three murders in two countries, had been hiding out three hours south of Calgary, in the town of Taber, for 49 years until her death in 2022 at the age of 81. Kinne had been living under the name Diedra (Dee) Glabus in the sleepy prairie town of about 9,00
President Donald Trump had more questions than answers in his first social post following a mid-air collision between a passenger plane and a Black Hawk helicopter Wednesday night outside of Washington, D.C. The president had earlier confirmed via the White House that he been briefed on the situation, which saw a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter collide with American Eagle Flight 5342, sending both careening into the frigid waters of the Potomac River near Reagan Washington National Airport. Thou
"These people are feeling threatened by this small percentage of the population who just want to live their truth," one Canadian says.
"The View" host said Karoline Leavitt's comments at her first press briefing "really pissed" her off.
If only someone could have seen this coming!
"The rest of my texts did not get delivered, that's when I realized something might be up," Hamaad Raza said of receiving a message from his wife 20 minutes before the plane was due to land
Just a little over a week into his second term, President Donald Trump is taking steps to maximize his power, sparking chaos and what critics contend is a constitutional crisis as he challenges the separation of powers that have defined American government for more than 200 years.
Homan ignored the poor optics of disparaging the host in his defense of Trump's immigration crackdown.
Prince Harry will be hosting the 2025 Invictus Games next month and it's been confirmed that a royal couple will be supporting him out in Canada
The model is a mother and activist who encourages women to love their bodies
Ty Cobb issued the bleakest of predictions.
The royal family have welcomed their newest member with the arrival of Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's second child
As Elon Musk is busy gutting the federal government, his chief cash cow, Tesla, is falling by the wayside. According to the automaker's latest earnings report, Tesla made a net profit of $2.3 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024 — a 71 percent drop off equalling $5.6 billion from the same period a year earlier, even though its revenue saw a slight bump. That's bad, but we should note that Tesla's profits in 2023 were boosted by a one-time tax benefit of $5.9 billion, The New York Times reported
WASHINGTON (AP) — Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said Wednesday that the Trump administration has revoked a decision that would have protected roughly 600,000 people from Venezuela from deportation.
A remake of the classic family drama "Little House on the Prairie" is in the works at Netflix.
Michelle Nunez, a mother from southern Texas, shared the clip on TikTok, showcasing her 3-year-old son’s loving act towards their 13-year-old Maltese mix, Rambo.
Emily Hernandez, 25, first made headlines after multiple photos showed her holding Nancy Pelosi's name plate during the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S Capitol.
Meghan Markle's Suits co-star Abigail Spencer is ready for the world to know the true character of her close friend ahead of the Duchess' solo Netflix debut. See the exclusive details.
Just over a week after firing the heads of the Transportation Security Administration and Coast Guard, eliminating all the members of a key aviation security advisory group, and freezing all hiring at the Federal Aviation Administration, including key air traffic controllers, the United States has experienced its deadliest aviation disaster in nearly 24 years. Officials fear that all 60 passengers and four crew members on board an American Airlines flight have died after the jet collided with an