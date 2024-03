The Canadian Press

The latest mass killing in the U.S. happened Sunday in King City in central California, where police said a group of men in masks opened fire at an outdoor party, killing four people and wounding seven others. Police said they responded to a reported shooting and found three men with gunshot wounds who were pronounced dead in a front yard. A woman also died after someone took her to an area hospital, about 106 miles (170 kilometers) south of San Jose. Several people were at the party outside a h