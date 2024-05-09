Colorado lawmakers approve property tax plan on final day of 2024 legislative session
On the last day of the 2024 legislative session, Colorado lawmakers gave final approval to a bipartisan plan on property taxes.
The former president took aim at MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell after a day of testimony in his hush money trial.
Neal Katyal spotted one positive from the “atrocious” development.
Neal Katyal also summed up the latest defense by the former president's legal team in his hush money trial as "atrocious."
The judge in Trump's criminal trial agreed to cancel court proceedings on May 17 so the former president could be in West Palm Beach with his son and family
Paula Reid said the former president was actively prodding his lawyer to object.
The former president's attorney talked about credibility, and you know what happened.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Hardline Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene tried and failed in sudden action Wednesday to oust Speaker Mike Johnson, her long-shot effort swiftly and resoundingly rejected by Democrats and Republicans tired of the political chaos. One of Donald Trump’s biggest supporters in Congress, Greene stood on the House floor and read a long list of “transgressions” she said Johnson had committed as speaker. Colleagues booed in protest. Greene of Georgia criticized Johnson’s leadership as “path
Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty images/ReutersOne thing is clear from Stormy Daniels’ testimony on Tuesday in Donald Trump’s New York “hush money” trial: she’s not doing this for herself.Between detailing her career in adult films to an entire courtroom of strangers to getting fired from her podcast for not speaking enough about Trump, there’s very little upside in this for Daniels.In fact, I’ve been indignant on her behalf for years that she was only paid $130,000 for
Jane Rosenberg detailed receiving unsettling messages from the former president's supporters.
The former president's shameless 180 is laid bare in the short clip.
Daniels also testified that the former president told her he and his wife, Melania, sleep in separate bedrooms
The Democratic National Committee (DNC) is slamming former President Trump as “a con artist,” following reports that Trump is dining with donors who supported his mug shot digital trading cards. Trump, who has the day off from court Wednesday, is expected to host a dinner at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida with donors who bought…
Omarosa Manigault Newman also suggested why the former president is almost pushing Judge Juan Merchan to lock him up in his hush money trial.
“You need to speak to him," Judge Juan Merchan told the former president's attorney. "I won’t tolerate that.”
"Heads up, this is no time to check out," the MSNBC prime time host says The post Rachel Maddow Urges People to Prepare for ‘the Freakout’ When Trump ‘Inevitably’ Is ‘Ordered Into Jail’ | Video appeared first on TheWrap.
Fox Business NetworkIn what has devolved into the TV equivalent of tweeting through it, Kristi Noem appeared for yet another cable news interview on Tuesday morning. The beleaguered South Dakota governor seems to be on a mission to salvage her exceedingly slim hopes of becoming Donald Trump’s running mate.It did not go well for her.Having already enjoyed friendly sitdowns with other Fox News and Newsmax stars, the MAGA governor joined Fox Business Network anchor Stuart Varney on Tuesday morning
Houston’s police chief unexpectedly retired from the force Tuesday night amid questions about a department policy that allowed hundreds of thousands of cases to be suspended, including sexual abuse cases, according to the mayor’s office.
"The Daily Show" correspondent spots bizarre moments from some of the former president's VP hopefuls.
It seemed earlier versions of the story were "more the foolish hijinks and less predatory" he added The post Chris Hayes Says Stormy Daniels’ Testimony Is a ‘Possible Death Blow’ to Trump’s 2024 Campaign | Video appeared first on TheWrap.
OTTAWA — NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is slamming the federal Liberals for giving nearly $26 million to Costco and Loblaw for energy-efficient appliances. The money came from the Liberal government's low-carbon economy fund, which is meant to support projects that will reduce greenhouse-gas emissions. In 2019, the Liberals faced heat from Conservatives after the government announced it was giving up to $12 million to Loblaw for energy-efficient refrigerators and freezers at 370 of its stores. Newly