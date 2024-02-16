Colorado lawmakers to consider giving school districts extra funding for migrant students

CBC

Vancouver parents and educators' unions say understaffing at the province's second-largest school district has kids with special needs getting less help and workers stretched thin.Mira Oreck's son is a Grade 2 student in East Vancouver. He is neurodivergent, she said, and because he doesn't have adequate support from student support assistants (SSAs), school is so anxiety-provoking he sometimes can't attend. Oreck says when an SSA at his school is ill and remaining staff are dealing with heavy c