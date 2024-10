Reuters

Japanese conglomerate Seven & i Holdings laid out a growth plan on Thursday that focused on its core 7-Eleven convenience stores and avoided any mention of a $47 billion takeover bid from Canada's Alimentation Couche-Tard. Seven & i held an "investor day" to brief analysts and investors on its plan to hive off underperforming businesses and expand overseas as it battles to win over critics and remain independent. Chief Executive Ryuichi Isaka made no mention of the offer or longstanding shareholder criticism of capital allocation and other aspects of the business, saying the retailer's restructuring path would provide the "discipline to pursue growth."