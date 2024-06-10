Colorado mom climbs Mount Everest, chasing "Seven Summits"

The Daily Beast

Fox News host Sean Hannity has been called out for pushing a myth concerning Trump’s hush-money trial that has been debunked, claiming that the 34-time convicted former president’s trial may have been rigged.During the commentator’s show Friday night, Hannity brought up a “very bizarre, unusual” letter that Judge Juan Merchan sent to attorneys involved in the case about a May 29 social media post. The post was shared on the New York State Unified Court System Facebook page from someone who claim