Colorado mother accused of murdering her two children has likely fled area, say police

Kimberlee Singler stands accused of having killed her two children (Colorado Springs Police)

A Colorado mother accused of possibly having killed two of her children and wounding a third has likely fled the area around Colorado Springs, local police have said.

Kimberlee Singler, 35, is no longer thought to be in the city where the crimes occurred, CBS News reported.

The Colorado Springs Police Department states that she’s wanted on allegations of murder, attempted murder, and child abuse.

Ms Singler was last spotted on Sunday, with a warrant for her arrest being issued on Tuesday.

Police responded to a 911 call about a burglary at about 12.30am on 19 December. When they arrived at the apartment complex, law enforcement discovered the bodies of two children, a girl aged nine, and a seven-year-old boy.

Ms Singler was found wounded with her 11-year-old daughter. They were both taken to hospital for treatment. Ms Singler was released the same day, KKTV reported. The daughter has also left hospital.

“As the investigation into this case unfolded, it was determined the initial report of a burglary was unfounded,” police said in a statement.

The FBI has joined the search for Ms Singler.

An attorney for Kevin Wentz, the man who has been reported as being the children’s father, said in a statement that the family is “currently in a tremendous amount of grief and shock”.

“The family is respectfully requesting that you honor their request for privacy at this time so they may grieve and gather more information as it becomes available,” the attorney said.

“Mr Wentz and his family will comment on the investigation at a later date,” the lawyer added, according to KKTV.

Police have said that Ms Singler was initially treated as a victim and that she gave witness statements before a warrant was issued for her arrest.

Court records state that there is an open case over neglect and child placement, and a divorce case active between Ms Singler and Mr Wentz. Ms Singler was granted a temporary protection order from Wentz this autumn, court records show, according to KKTV.

A permanent protection order hearing is set for next month.

The most recent legal filing in the cases involving the children was filed the day after the children were found dead.