Colorado mountain forecast: When heavy snow rolls through the high country Wednesday through Friday
The mountains will see heavy snow Wednesday through Friday as a powerful system blankets the Front Range. Katie Lasalle has what to expect.
The mountains will see heavy snow Wednesday through Friday as a powerful system blankets the Front Range. Katie Lasalle has what to expect.
An eruption of magma under the Pacific Ocean floor far off Vancouver Island will be so hot the water will fizz but only scientists will notice. Scientists with Ocean Networks Canada are predicting an eruption is coming anywhere from a few weeks to a few years from now after they detected up to 200 small earthquakes per hour in the area last week. They say the expected rupture – about five kilometres deep and 260 kilometres off the coast of Tofino, on the west coast of Vancouver Island – will be
The Weather Network meteorologist Kevin Mackay breaks down the pros and cons
“Can’t believe we have to just let it sit out there and die.”
He sustained injuries to his hand and wrist.
The matriarch had staff on high alert in the final months of her two-year pregnancy.
VANCOUVER — It started with a tip from the local First Nation of a "bump on the sea floor" where the fish liked to be and led to the discovery of Canada's only known live coral reef. Deep sea ecologist Cherisse Du Preez worked with the Kitasoo Xai'xais and Heiltsuk First Nations and began searching for the Lophelia coral reef in 2021, taking a remote controlled submersible deep into the ocean in Finlayson Channel, about 500 kilometres northwest of Vancouver. On what was to be their team's last d
Another specimen was found slithering through a rubber plantation in the pouring rain, researchers said.
TOKYO (AP) — Japan on Monday marked 13 years since a massive earthquake and tsunami hit the country’s northern coasts. Nearly 20,000 people died, whole towns were wiped out and the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant was destroyed, creating deep fears of radiation that linger today. As the nation observes the anniversary, the AP explains what is happening now at the plant and in neighboring areas. WHAT HAPPENED 13 YEARS AGO? A magnitude 9.0 earthquake struck on March 11, 2011, causing a tsunam
In a viral video, a killer whale in an enclosure can be seen peering through the glass as a dad holds up his newborn for it to see
A 14-foot-long white shark might not be something swimmers want to see at the beach but scientists say one has been tracked further into the Gulf of Mexico than any white shark they've ever tagged before.
Widespread disruptions will continue across Atlantic Canada through the beginning of the week as a sprawling storm affects the region with heavy rain and more snow
Critics say a commitment to build new, gas-fired power stations would threaten climate pledges.
HALIFAX — More unpleasant weather marched across much of Atlantic Canada on Monday. Environment Canada issued a series of weather warnings and special weather statements as residents of New Brunswick and Newfoundland were still digging out from heavy snowfalls. In eastern Newfoundland, heavy rain was in the forecast, leading to warnings that flooding could result because the frozen ground would be unable to absorb the precipitation. "Be sure to clear storm drains and gutters of snow or ice," Env
Police are still searching for a sixth person, after the group set off on a ski tour on Saturday.
STORY: Torrential rains have killed dozens in Indonesia's West Sumatra province as flooding and landslides inundate the area, authorities said on Monday (March 11).Bridges and schools have been wiped out while roads have collapsed into rivers.280 acres of farmland and nearly 700 homes have been damaged by the weather that has pounded down since Thursday (March 7), according to the country's disaster mitigation agency.Abdul Malik from the National Search and Rescue agency says teams are on the ground to find those still missing."The search and evacuation process is entering its fifth day in the southern coast. We are deploying teams to three sectors which will include areas in Langgai and Sutera. We are currently still looking for six people."Regional disaster mitigation agency secretary Yuskardi spoke to Reuters about ongoing aid efforts with at least 39,000 people said to have been affected."Distribution of aid has arrived including 500 packages of hygiene kit, blankets, tents, mattresses, water purifiers, and instant food."With more rain expected, the agency has warned of possible further damage.Indonesia's rainy season began in January with the BMKG meteorological agency forecasting a first-quarter peak, particularly on the islands of Java and Sumatra.
It may be warming up this week, but it's tough to forget the extreme cold that swept across Western Canada in mid-January.In Alberta, it led to hundreds of emergency room visits for frostbite and long wait times for those who needed furnace and pipe repairs. It even put Alberta's electricity grid at high risk of rolling power outages as people cranked up the heat.It turns out that deep freeze also cost about $180 million in insured damages across Western Canada, according to the Insurance Bureau
City councillor Gerry Lowe said there is no question property tax bills to owners of residential properties in Saint John would be lower by some amount in 2024 if the city had been free to set rates it wanted rather than ones provincial rules required."We would have definitely charged residential less," said Lowe. "We would have dropped the tax rate more."The difference to homeowners is $20 and more on tax bills that began appearing in mailboxes this week.The problem Saint John ran into during b
“Rangers and park biologists are continuing to investigate the incident and monitor the suspected crocodile," officials said
Trappers in Labrador are concerned the local moose population is heading for a decline, sparking fears over the future of traditional foods and prompting some to call for an increase to financial incentives for wolf carcasses.The provincial government, meanwhile, says more trappers need to participate in their monitoring programs so officials know how the moose and wolf populations are doing – something trappers say they won't do without more compensation. "Labrador has a problem right now," sai
Europe is facing growing climate risks and is unprepared for them, the European Environment Agency said in its first-ever risk assessment for the bloc Monday. The agency said Europe is prone to more frequent and more punishing weather extremes — including increasing wildfires, drought, more unusual rainfall patterns and flooding — and it needs to immediately address them in order to protect its energy, food security, water and health. The report identified 36 major climate risks for the continent, such as threats to ecosystems, economies, health and food systems, and found that more than half demand greater action now.