Colorado mountain forecast: When heavy snow rolls through the high country Wednesday through Friday

Reuters Videos

STORY: Torrential rains have killed dozens in Indonesia's West Sumatra province as flooding and landslides inundate the area, authorities said on Monday (March 11).Bridges and schools have been wiped out while roads have collapsed into rivers.280 acres of farmland and nearly 700 homes have been damaged by the weather that has pounded down since Thursday (March 7), according to the country's disaster mitigation agency.Abdul Malik from the National Search and Rescue agency says teams are on the ground to find those still missing."The search and evacuation process is entering its fifth day in the southern coast. We are deploying teams to three sectors which will include areas in Langgai and Sutera. We are currently still looking for six people."Regional disaster mitigation agency secretary Yuskardi spoke to Reuters about ongoing aid efforts with at least 39,000 people said to have been affected."Distribution of aid has arrived including 500 packages of hygiene kit, blankets, tents, mattresses, water purifiers, and instant food."With more rain expected, the agency has warned of possible further damage.Indonesia's rainy season began in January with the BMKG meteorological agency forecasting a first-quarter peak, particularly on the islands of Java and Sumatra.