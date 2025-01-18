Colorado nonprofit gifts RV to firefighter who lost home in Los Angeles-area fires
A Denver man and his nonprofit, Emergency RV, will donate an RV to a Los Angeles-area firefighter who lost his home while battling the Southern California fires.
Jay Gilberg bought a five-bedroom, 4,800-square-foot (446-sq-meter) home in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Pacific Palisades in June to merge two households, bringing his two daughters, his girlfriend, and her teenager together under one roof in what he described as "a very happy home." Six months later, that home is gone, one of an estimated 5,000 damaged or destroyed in the Palisades Fire. As he and his real estate agent began searching for a temporary home large enough to accommodate a family of five, they encountered another shock -- a sudden spike in rental prices.
STILFONTEIN, South Africa. (AP) — Dozens of men sat and lay together in small caves, some so shallow they couldn’t stand up. The air was wet and stuffy, and wracking coughs echoed in the confined space.
UPDATED with latest: Cooler temperatures and calm winds enabled firefighters to expand containment on the Palisades and Eaton fires Friday, as some residents were being allowed to return to their homes. While most evacuation orders are expected to remain in place for at least another week, authorities siad evacuation orders were eased or lifted in …
York Regional Police say they have charged a 19-year-old man with manslaughter and a host of other offences in connection with the death of a Markham woman last summer.The man is the sixth person to face charges after 56-year-old Yuk-Ying Anita Mui's remains were found in August.In a news release Friday, police said that in addition to manslaughter, the man was also charged with:Accessory after the fact to murder.Kidnapping.Two counts of conspiracy to commit an indictable offence.Possession of p
Jewelry store owner Shahrouz Ahmed was sitting and working on a laptop near the front of his Mississauga, Ont., store on Tuesday evening, when thieves in a grey Jeep tried to smash their way inside. The vehicle rammed the exterior windows and metal cage reinforcements at Jannat Jewellers at least three times. The Jeep approached the store at an angle to avoid metal security posts out front, he said.Thieves tried to burst through the door but fled once the store filled with white smoke — a securi