Colorado Rep. Iman Jodeh calls for Israel-Hamas ceasefire
On Thursday morning, Colorado State Representative Iman Jodeh held a news conference on the steps of the capitol building to push for ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war.
On Thursday morning, Colorado State Representative Iman Jodeh held a news conference on the steps of the capitol building to push for ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war.
A pair of former Georgia election workers may immediately seek the nearly $150 million owed to them by Rudy Giuliani in defamatory recompense, a federal judge ruled Wednesday.
Social media is rife with claims Ukraine's president has fled the country to seek refuge in the United States. But are they true?
Donald Trump’s niece needed only three words and an image to roast him after the development.
A social media post attempting to discredit the judge overseeing Trump’s civil fraud trial shows a court reporter, not the judge’s son.
Former president’s body odor was called into question by a former congressman
The former Trump attorney declared that the GOP front-runner is “playing to the lowest denominator of American that exists” in the country.
The Chinese leader Biden told China's ambitions to control Taiwan were unchanged at a meeting meant to reduce tensions.
“When you do something that benefits your family financially and you’re a public official,” the Ohio congressman said, “that’s not supposed to happen.”
Ty Cobb also explained why Donald Trump will “totally” see the Colorado Supreme Court’s bombshell decision to boot him from the ballot as a win.
The fill-in Fox News host and the rightwing governor engaged in a little Republican theater to jab at Colorado ruling that bars Trump from the ballot.
Russian soldiers are suffering from an outbreak of rat-bite fever, Ukraine’s defence intelligence (DIU) has said.
A Telegram group containing soldiers' family members says keeping men on the front line indefinitely is a violation of Russian law.
The Chief of Defence used an interview to emphasise that Europe needs to be prepared and vigilant.
Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (Ky.) and Sen. John Thune (S.D.), the No. 2-ranking member of the Senate GOP leadership, are staying quiet on the state Supreme Court ruling barring former President Trump from the Colorado ballot. McConnell and Thune have held back from endorsing Trump, despite his commanding lead in the polls, and at various…
Pauline and Randy Diamond paid the provincial government more than $10,000 for the land where they've lived since 1984. (Darrell Roberts/CBC)Two Catalina seniors are breathing a sigh of relief after reaching a settlement with the provincial government over the land where they lived for nearly 40 years. This fall, Randy and Pauline Diamond paid the provincial government more than $10,000 for the land where they built their house, paid property taxes and spent decades raising a family."It feels wo
GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley appears to be gaining ground on former President Trump’s steady lead in New Hampshire, doubling her support in the early voting state since September, according to a new poll. The survey, published Thursday by the Saint Anselm College Survey Center (SACSC), found Haley garnered 30 percent of the likely Republican…
Opening up about her previous legal battle with the scandal-plagued former US president, adult star-turned TV personality Stormy Daniels has fumed Donald Trump should be held accountable for allegedly falsifying business records to hide her hush money payments.
Former President Trump on Thursday denied that he is an insurrectionist after President Biden said it was “self-evident” Trump was one for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol. “I’m not an Insurrectionist,” Trump wrote on Truth Social, specifically pointing to his comments on Jan. 6 in which he encouraged supporters…
New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu (R) on Tuesday dismissed a new ad targeting 2024 GOP candidate Nikki Haley, whom he endorsed last week, and said it only points to former President Trump’s concern that his base would leave him. The ad, launched by a Trump-aligned super PAC, accuses Haley of flip-flopping on support for a…
This "hold-and-build" strategy could allow Ukraine to step up its domestic arms production capabilities next year to produce more long-range drones and missiles, the New York Times reported.