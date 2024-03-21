Colorado school districts could get funding to help with immigrant student costs

The Daily Beast
Photo by Celal Gunes/Anadolu via GettyIn taking on one of his House GOP archrivals, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) picked a proxy fight against former President Donald Trump and House Republican leadership.Gaetz fell just short.In a rural Illinois congressional district, the Florida congressman campaigned for Darren Bailey, the hard-right challenger to incumbent Rep. Mike Bost (R-IL), in Tuesday’s primary.Losing by just a few thousand votes and with most ballots counted, Bailey called Bost to concede th