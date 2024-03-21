Colorado school districts could get funding to help with immigrant student costs

The Canadian Press

NEW YORK (AP) — New York state lawyers urged an appeals court Wednesday not to buy former President Donald Trump's claims that it's impossible to post a bond fully covering a $454 million civil fraud judgment while he appeals. The presumptive Republican nominee's lawyers said earlier this week that he couldn't find an underwriter willing to take on the entire amount. But the state is arguing that Trump and his co-defendants didn't explore every option. The “defendants fail to propose a serious a