Colorado School of Mines Football once again stuns with iconic roster photos
The Colorado School of Mines football team is carrying on its incredible tradition of featuring unique roster photos.
The Colorado School of Mines football team is carrying on its incredible tradition of featuring unique roster photos.
Khelif was Algeria’s first woman to ever win a gold medal in boxing at the Paris 2024 Olympics
OK, I get it. I know the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers have a Midwest rivalry that's decades old. But you have to give Simone Biles a break here. She went to root on her husband, Jonathan Owens, at the Bears' preseason game on Saturday, and she happened to we
Having already become a $50-million man earlier this season, Hideki Matsuyama didn’t waste much time eclipsing $55 million in career earnings. The Japanese star is walking away from Memphis with $3.6 million for shooting 17-under 263 at
Did Hideki Matsuyama violate Rule 8-1 during the final round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship on Sunday? The PGA Tour determined that a violation wasn’t committed by the eventual champion, but the moment is worth closer investigating.
Week 2 of the NFL preseason proved to be rather eventful, with several quarterback competitions coming into focus in recent days.
The Australian hip-hop community has been shaken by the reaction to Raygun's efforts in Paris.
When it comes to losing large sums of money on sports, Aubrey Drake Graham has made an art out of it. And the God's Plan hitmaker crafted another masterpiece Saturday when he bet $450,000 on Israel Adesanya to beat Dricus du Plessis in their UFC 305 middleweight title…
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have released edge rusher Randy Gregory after he failed to report to training camp.
David and Lynn Townsend were on assignment outside Denver, Colorado, capturing images for a charity golf tournament when they noticed a gallery that was starting to take liberties with the golf balls being played. After a little more inspection, the duo, which operates under
Welcome to For The Win’s weekly WNBA fashion roundup. This week, we're rolling through all the phenomenal lewks the girls
Watch this hysterical video of New York Islanders head coach Patrick Roy and his grandson, who asked him an important question while he was strapping on the floor hockey pads.
Four elimination games get underway at the Little League World Series on Sunday. Follow along with live updates and highlights:
A banner afternoon for Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark -- where she set the WNBA single-season rookie assist record against the Seattle Storm -- wasn't all sunshine and rainbows. Well, from start to finish, anyway. Eventually, compet
The Vancouver Canucks have traded 2019 10th overall pick Vasily Podkolzin to the Edmonton Oilers in exchange for a 4th-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft.
The Maple Leafs hired Savard this summer to round out their coaching staff.
Noah Lyles didn’t mince his words when questioned about Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill.
Carolina’s 15-12 preseason loss to the N.Y. Jets featured no Panthers starters, but did include the team’s first touchdown since Christmas Eve.
STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy has had enough of the distractions that go along with this new era of college football.
Canadiens: Juraj Slafkovsky Kept Off Olympic Qualifier Team
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Russell Wilson has been playing football for a long time. He's well-versed in the rhythms of a season. The highs and lows and everything in between.