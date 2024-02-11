Colorado Snowfall Makes for 'Perfect' Evening Ski

Snow blanketed parts of Colorado on Saturday, February 10, as the National Weather Service (NWS) warned of hazardous travel conditions in the region.

This footage was captured by X user @jcosrangerjason, who said that the snowy conditions were “perfect for an evening ski.”

In the footage, a person is seen skiing through a snow-covered area in Jefferson County.

The NWS said that periods of snow were expected to continue in parts of Colorado through to Sunday morning. Credit: @jcosrangerjason via Storyful

