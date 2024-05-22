Colorado taxpayers could lose $2.8 billion in TABOR refunds, according to new report
A new report shows Colorado taxpayers could lose billions in TABOR refunds if legislation lawmakers passed this year is signed into law.
A new report shows Colorado taxpayers could lose billions in TABOR refunds if legislation lawmakers passed this year is signed into law.
The former president, in a typically loud post on his social media platform Truth Social, claimed that FBI agents had been authorized to use ‘deadly force’ during the raid of his Florida property
“I think he might have been a little bit surprised," said Kris Mayes.
Special counsel Jack Smith appears to have suspected additional efforts by former President Donald Trump to obstruct the government's investigation of his handling of classified documents, a newly unsealed court filing revealed Tuesday. The opinion was released as an exhibit in filings responding to Trump's efforts to have the case dismissed, ahead of two hearings Wednesday related to Trump aide Walt Nauta's efforts to dismiss the related charges against him. Trump pleaded not guilty last June to 37 criminal counts related to his handling of classified materials after leaving the White House, after prosecutors said he repeatedly refused to return hundreds of documents containing classified information ranging from U.S. nuclear secrets to the nation's defense capabilities, and took steps to thwart the government's efforts to get the documents back.
"A disgusting example of stolen valor," one Reddit user commented.
Jasmine Crockett shared an image of a t-shirt featuring her now-viral comment about Ms Greene: ‘Bleach blond bad built butch body’
Conservative attorney George Conway said Monday that former President Trump’s description of the security outside the Manhattan courthouse is an “amazing lie.” In remarks to reporters on Monday, Trump compared the scene outside the courthouse — where his hush money criminal trial is taking place — to Fort Knox. “Outside looks like it’s supposed to…
‘Yes my body is built and strong NOT with nips, tucks, plastic, or silicone, but through a healthy lifestyle,’ Georgia Republican says
Ukrainian servicemen operating a howitzer in Kharkiv region near the Russian border work around the clock to stop an incursion by Moscow's troops, and they are finally getting the shells to do it. Ukraine's defenders were hamstrung for months by shortages of artillery shells and other weapons as U.S. Congress held up billions of dollars worth of military aid. As the lawmakers in Washington argued, Russia's forces pressed their advantage on the frontlines, pushing forward on the eastern front.
Seeking a reliable income stream for your TFSA? Consider this sustainable high-yielding dividend payer. The post Why I Can’t Stop Buying Shares of This Magnificent High-Yield Dividend Stock in My TFSA appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.
Minnesota's KSTP juxtaposed the former president's fresh denial to a reporter with what he actually said.
Before Donald Trump’s criminal trial started, I labeled the former president a 'frightened, clucking chicken.' By not testifying, he proved me right.
Rudy Giuliani has agreed to never again publicly accuse two Georgia election workers of tampering with votes in the 2020 election, a false accusation that he has repeated frequently and that led to his bankruptcy.
Egyptian intelligence quietly changed the terms of a ceasefire proposal that Israel had already signed off on earlier this month, ultimately scuttling a deal that could have released Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners, and set a pathway to temporarily end the fighting in Gaza, according to three people familiar with the discussions.
Broad majorities of voters aren’t happy with Trump’s apparent offer of a quid pro quo to oil companies, a poll from an advocacy group has found. Almost 6 in 10 likely voters surveyed — 58 percent — said they were “concerned” about a second Trump term after hearing about the former president’s reported offer to undo broad…
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis went after House Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) on Monday, as the lawmaker continues to investigate her over misconduct allegations as she prosecutes former President Trump’s election interference case in Georgia. “Jim Jordan has, time after time after time, attacked my office with no legitimate purpose,” Willis said…
Tens of thousands of Russians who fled to Turkey after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine have moved on to other countries in the last year, squeezed by residency issues and soaring costs, according to data and interviews, including with nine Russian citizens. When the war began in February 2022, Turkey, Russia's Black Sea neighbour and a NATO member, emerged as a magnet for Russians, especially its largest city Istanbul and the Mediterranean resort of Antalya.
Trump once again compared himself to the slavery-abolishing Lincoln, but "Morning Joe" clapped back hard.
The star witness gave an inside look at the chaos surrounding the payment to silence Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 election
Trump Media and Technology Group, the company affiliated with former U.S. president Donald Trump that operates Truth Social, reported $770,500 in revenue for the first quarter of 2024 and a net loss of $327.6 million. Shares in Sarasota, Fla.-based TMTG — which says it is a “safe harbor for free expression amid increasingly harsh censorship …
The rule is the first major update to national standards for gas furnaces in four decades.