Colorado temps warming up before major Arctic blast of cold air
Denver7 Stacey Donaldson has the details on a 50 degree temperature drop on our upcoming forecast- thanks to Arctic air moving in. 1/12/25
Denver7 Stacey Donaldson has the details on a 50 degree temperature drop on our upcoming forecast- thanks to Arctic air moving in. 1/12/25
Areas of Los Angeles County in Southern California are under mandatory evacuation orders following multiple fires that have started.
When will human civilization end for 8.2 billion Earthlings? It could be happening right now
When people think of wildfires, burning trees are likely the first image that comes to mind.So when a city burns and trees are left standing, it may seem unusual at first glance.Several massive wildfires have torn through Los Angeles since Tuesday, killing a least 10 people and burning down more than 10,000 homes and other structures in a 40-kilometre expanse north of the city's downtown.As images of the fires dominate the media this week, some are questioning why trees, including the state's ic
Frigid air parked over the region caused a dramatic increase in ice coverage on the Great Lakes this week
Despite it all, Tristin Perez never left his Altadena home during the deadly Eaton fire. A police officer told him and his neighbors to evacuate early on Wednesday morning as the fire raced down the hillside above them. Instead, Perez insisted on trying to save his property and his neighbors’ homes along El Molino Avenue.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Investigators are considering an array of possible ignition sources for the huge fires that have killed at least 16 people and destroyed thousands of homes and businesses in the Los Angeles area.
Some fire hydrants in Los Angeles had no water to douse the fires. Here's what happened, and why the endangered smelt fish wrongly got blamed.
Palisades and Eaton fires continue to rage with at least 16 dead across Los Angeles county
(Bloomberg) -- The devastating Palisades Fire pushed to the northeast, prompting new evacuations in the ultra-affluent Southern California neighborhoods of Brentwood and Bel Air as the threat of more dry winds raised risks after a brief respite.Most Read from BloombergA Blueprint for Better Bike LanesWhat Robotaxis Brought San FranciscoAmbitious High-Speed Rail Plans Advance in the Baltic RegionNYC Condo Owners May Bear Costs of Landmark Green Building LawNew York, San Francisco Ranked Worst for
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The death toll from the wildfires ravaging the Los Angeles area rose to 16 as crews battled to cut off the spreading blazes before potentially strong winds return that could push the flames toward some of the city’s most famous landmarks.
Arctic air makes a comeback as the More details with Meteorologist Melinda Singh.
California Governor Gavin Newsom has ordered an investigation into the fire water supply.
Millions of people throughout the South are digging out and dealing with serious closures Saturday after a massive winter storm dumped several inches of snow. During the last couple of days, several cities in the South experienced their largest snowstorm in years, and record totals in many cases. Atlanta saw 2.1 inches of snow Friday which was also a record and the most snow recorded in seven years.
Ohio congressman Warren Davidson's "problem" with the state's forest management appears to echo misleading claims in conservative media.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom wants President-elect Donald Trump to visit fire-ravaged areas in southern California to meet with first responders and residents affected by fires burning in and near Los Angeles County.
Researchers at the University of Waterloo say they've made a breakthrough in introducing a new trait into bacteria found in wastewater, giving them the ability to break down microplastics.Project lead researcher Marc Aucoin, a professor in the Ontario school's department of chemical engineering, said bacteria already exist in water systems to clean up microplastics, adding they are "biorobots that can be programmed to get the job done." "What we want to do is use a natural tool, [proteins], to b
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles County medical examiner’s office confirmed the death toll from the wildfires ravaging the area has risen to 16.
The US president-elect has criticised a top California Democrat for challenges fighting the blazes in Los Angeles.
Within days of a nascent Opec-style agreement by Chinese solar photovoltaic (PV) manufacturers to end a bruising price war and curb oversupply, the pact was on the brink of unravelling. At the annual meeting of the China Photovoltaic Industry Association (CPIA) in early December, 33 top PV makers signed a self-discipline pledge loosely based on the cartel of the world's biggest oil producers. Manufacturers agreed on production quotas based on their capacity and pledged to follow the recommended
MEXICO CITY (AP) — A magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck a region in southwestern Mexico early Sunday, according to the United States Geological Survey, causing no serious damage or casualties.