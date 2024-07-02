Colorado's geothermal potential will soon be tested in a small town
The small northeastern Colorado town of Pierce will soon be the testing ground for a newer form of clean energy: geothermal power.
The small northeastern Colorado town of Pierce will soon be the testing ground for a newer form of clean energy: geothermal power.
When a fire chief in rural Nova Scotia came across a post about a fire department in rural Saskatchewan losing everything in a fire, he knew his department had to do something.Matthew Mundle, the fire chief in Shinimicas, N.S., decided the answer was to donate a fire truck.On the Canada Day weekend, the truck made its way toward Archerwill, Sask., a village of roughly 150 people located about 300 kilometres east of Saskatoon.Mundle is familiar with how devastating the loss of fire equipment can
If you're able to spot the black bear in the Yellowstone National Park image you're either lucky or have a keen eye.
Molly Parren was tracking a wood turtle in Vermont when she smelled something surprising, yet familiar. The amphibian scientist for the state’s wildlife agency traced the smell to a rare wild garlic and snapped a photo.
Hurricane Beryl was expected to bring life-threatening winds and storm surges to the Windward Islands on Monday.
BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (AP) — Hurricane Beryl ripped off doors, windows and roofs in homes across the southeastern Caribbean on Monday after making landfall on the island of Carriacou as the earliest storm of Category 4 strength to form in the Atlantic, fueled by record warm waters.
Dezorey Arocha spent 11 days searching for Bear Bear the dog, after learning her late patient left behind the pup without a new owner to care for him
Hurricane Beryl went through rapid intensification on Sunday morning, bringing it from a category 2 to a category 4 in mere hours. Wind speeds now topping 210km/h as it barrels towards the Windward Islands. Meteorologist Laura Power has the details.
Environmental groups are calling on the federal government to avoid getting into a trade war with China over electric vehicles.They say they fear that trade sanctions could make EVs more expensive, delaying Canada's transition to a low-carbon economy.Less than a week after the federal government announced it was considering imposing trade restrictions on cheaper Chinese-made EVs, groups like Environmental Defence are urging Ottawa to consider the ramifications of such a move.Nate Wallace, Enviro
Beryl, a high-end Category 4 hurricane, continues to produce catastrophic winds and life-threatening storm surge on the Grenadine Islands, Carriacou Island and Grenada.
Storms in Switzerland and northern Italy caused extensive flooding and landslides, leaving at least four people dead, authorities said Sunday.
The federal government in Canada has implemented new regulations targeting "greenwashing," requiring companies to substantiate their environmental claims under the amended Competition Act. While environmental groups support the changes, opposition from industry and some provincial leaders persists. The new laws have caused concern in the energy industry and have been criticized for their vague nature. Heather Yourex-West reports.
When lifeguards arrive for work at the Halifax Regional Municipality's 19 supervised beaches, there's a common sight they encounter."There can be quite a lot of bird waste on the beach," said Elizabeth Montgomery, a water resources specialist with the city's environment and climate change team.This waste can enter the water, contaminating it with E. coli bacteria, and contribute to closures.Montgomery said there are multiple reasons why E. coli can get in the water, but the city is trying differ
“To date, park staff have been unable to locate the calf,” the National Park Service announced on its website Friday.
Under the light of a moon partially obscured by cloud, the eyes of a dozen deer glow uncannily in the dark on South Korea's island of Anma. "I'm sorry to say this, but we need to get rid of them, which is our intention, even if that means we have to kill them," said Jang Jin-young, 43, one of the leaders of the village, which numbers about 150.
The putrid smell of burning garbage wafts for miles from the landfill on the outskirts of Jammu in a potentially toxic miasma fed by the plastics, industrial, medical and other waste generated by a city of some 740,000 people. Shekh and his family are among the estimated 1.5 to 4 million people who scratch out a living searching through India’s waste — and climate change is making a hazardous job more dangerous than ever. In Jammu, a northern Indian city in the Himalayan foothills, temperatures this summer have regularly topped 43 degrees Celsius (about 110 Fahrenheit).
Firefighters say they carried out around 80 rescue operations after floods, thunderstorms and landslides hit various regions in northern Italy.
It is unclear where the storm might go past the Caribbean. Here’s what we know so far.
Barbados, Saint Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Grenada & Tobago are under a hurricane warning.
It’s not uncommon to hear people talk about the energy transition. Yet, throughout its history, the power industry has almost always been transitioning in one way or another. There are constantly new
Calgary officials say they'll have more details on Tuesday morning in regards to whether they're ready to ease indoor water conservation measures as they continue to monitor the stabilization of the water system.In a regular livestream update on Monday afternoon, the City of Calgary's general manager of infrastructure services Michael Thompson said the city would review its data before making a decision."You will have an update tomorrow about whether we are ready to ease some of those reductions