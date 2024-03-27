Colorado's Office of School Safety makes recommendations to lawmakers
Colorado's Office of School Safety released a report identifying resources available to schools and recommendations for lawmakers.
Opposition leaders are accusing the Progressive Conservative government of trying to stifle critical voices and avoid negative headlines on the issue of violence in schools.The Tories recently used their majority on the legislature's standing committee on public accounts to select witnesses for future meetings, including one focusing on an upcoming report by the auditor general on violence in public schools.The only witness will be Elwin LeRoux, the deputy minister of education, despite calls fr
A University of California, Berkeley, computer science professor, Jonathan Shewchuk, is facing criticism for advising students to leave the Bay Area if they wanted to find a girlfriend. Shewchuk’s remarks were made on an online discussion board, prompting backlash on social media platforms. Following discussions with university officials, Shewchuk issued an apology, stating that he did not intend disrespect towards women.
A school bus company will terminate its contract with St. Louis Public Schools a year early, bringing an end to a relationship strained after a noose was found near the workstation of a Black mechanic and an ensuing driver walkout that snarled bus service for one of Missouri's largest school systems. Missouri Central School Bus Co. notified Mayor Tishaura Jones and the Missouri Office of Workforce Development in a letter dated Tuesday that the end of the contract would mean the loss of 332 jobs. Missouri Central's contract with the school district, which includes about 19,600 students, was supposed to run through the 2024-25 school year, but the company had an opt-out clause.
Researchers who analyzed a decade of data detected a reduction in giving after millions of Americans stopped getting a tax break tied to charitable giving.
University of Calgary Students' Union president Shaziah Jinnah Morsette is worried about the institution's latest budget. And that's because, for the first time, the University of Calgary's revenue pie chart has seen slices change a sliver: there's less money coming from Alberta's coffers than the pockets of students. "Students cannot afford to be a key shareholder in this budget pie," Jinnah Morsette said. "As a public institution, I expect more from our government to support operations now and
Parents are suffering. Providers are, too.
Finland has been named the happiest country in the world for the seventh consecutive year, the annual World Happiness Report 2024 has found.
In this article, we will look at the 20 highest paid CEOs in the US and their college degrees. We have also discussed the relevance of college degrees with CEOs. If you want to skip our detailed analysis, head straight to the 5 Highest Paid CEOs in the US and Their College Degrees. In a […]
The Alberta government has doubled the amount of money it allocates for student loans in the last five years as more students rely on borrowing to attend post-secondary programs.New financial records show the government spent $279 million more than expected on student loans during the last two years to keep up with the demand. And Advanced Education Minister Rajan Sawhney says loans to private career colleges have surged.The cost overruns should be a wake-up call to the government that post-seco
I spent 20 years teaching in Iowa and saw my authority to make classroom decisions methodically taken away.
As Ontario's public schools struggle with staffing, over a quarter of schools report being unable to fully staff teachers each day, while nearly half are dealing with daily shortages of educational assistants, according to a new survey.In a report released Sunday, the advocacy group People for Education found that 24 per cent of elementary schools and 35 per cent of secondary schools are experiencing daily teacher shortages.Shortages are even higher for educational assistants, who support childr
Signage for Memorial University in St. John’s is shown on Monday, January 30, 2023. (Paul Daly/The Canadian Press)A new cut to to the tuition offset grant to Memorial University will be a tougher burden for people enrolled in courses, student leaders say.The Newfoundland and Labrador budget included $298 million to be allocated to MUN for its core operating grant, $70 million for the Faculty of Medicine, and the continuation of three satellite sites from the Faculty of Nursing.Memorial Universit
Beginning in September, New Brunswick students in kindergarten to Grade 2 will get out of school one hour later than they do now.The news was communicated to districts in a letter from deputy education minister Ryan Donaghy.In the letter, he said the increase in instructional time will bring the younger students to the same dismissal time as students in grades 3 to 8. The Department of Education did not let CBC News interview Donaghy or Education Minister Bill Hogan but sent a statement touching
