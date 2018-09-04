Colton Underwood Is the Next Bachelor, and Fans Aren't Thrilled About It

Colton Underwood literally just made his exit from Bachelor in Paradise on Monday night's episode, after ending things with Tia Booth for good. But clearly, the 26-year-old former NFL player has been keeping busy since returning stateside. On Tuesday morning, September 4, ABC announced on Good Morning America in a surprising twist (or not?) that Underwood will embark on a whole new journey to find love as the next Bachelor.

Underwood appeared on GMA for the announcement, telling host Michael Strahan, "Third time's the charm. That's what they say, right? That's what I'm hoping for!" Underwood then elaborated on his hopes for his upcoming turn as the Bachelor, saying, "That's what I'm looking forward to the most, is being engaged and then getting married shortly after that."

As for the status of his and Booth's current relationship, Underwood said, "We are finally on the same page for the first time in our relationship, and we are just good friends."

Underwood first appeared on Becca Kufrin's season of The Bachelorette, where he sparked scandal over the revelations that he had dated Booth, Kufrin's friend, shortly before coming on the show. The fact that he's a virgin was another storyline during the season. Underwood told Strahan of his experiences on The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise, "I think that's one thing that I took pride in on both seasons, is just being true to who I am," he said. "I think it took all of that to get to where I am now and know who I am as a person and what I want in a life partner."

Booth, for her part, took to Twitter to congratulate her ex—and to confirm that she won't be appearing on his season. "Congratulations @Colt3FIVE 🌹 I hope your season is full of protein powder, puppies, and naps! #TheBachelor," she wrote in a tweet. "And NO I will NOT be a contestant on Colton’s season. Lord bless."

Blake Horstmann, who was considered to be in the running for The Bachelor, tweeted his support for Underwood as well. "Thank you all for the support over the last few months! It has been incredibly humbling and meant the world," he wrote. "I am excited to close this chapter and see what the future holds! I have nothing but respect ... I wanna wish @Colt3FIVE luck on his Journey."

Meanwhile, Twitter on the whole seems to be none too thrilled about ABC's new Bachelor pick. Welp.

But if you're into the idea of dating Underwood—along with a dozen other women—you can apply here.