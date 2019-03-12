Colton Underwood Reveals Why He Broke Up with Tayshia and Hannah G.: 'I Had to Fight for Cassie'

Fantasy suite week is usually the most romantic of The Bachelor’s season, but rather than champagne and roses on two of his final dates, Colton Underwood underwent painful breakups instead.

“I was ready to end the show,” admits Underwood, who, after Cassie Randolph left him after he professed his love, went on to end things with runners-up Tayshia Adams and Hannah Godwin.

Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph More

RELATED: The Bachelor‘s Colton Underwood Shocks His Final 2 Women After Cassie’s Rejection: ‘I’m Done’

“Once I had the conversation with Cassie, my mind was made up. I was either going to leave by myself, or I was leaving with her,” he shares.

And after the infamous fence jump, Underwood, 27, was able to collect his thoughts, and realized he needed to break up with both Adams and Godwin in person.

Tayshia Adams More

RELATED: The Bachelor‘s Colton Underwood Opens Up About Cassie Randolph’s Shocking Departure

“I had to do what was right, and what was best for them, and that was to have that tough conversation,” he says.

Hannah Godwin More

RELATED: The Bachelor’s Hannah Godwin Opens Up About Confronting Colton Underwood After Breakup

And ultimately, “the game was changed in a way,” Underwood reveals.

“I knew I could walk away heartbroken,” says the Bachelor star. “But I had to fight for Cassie.”

Part 2 of The Bachelor‘s finale airs Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.