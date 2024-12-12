Colton Underwood Says He's Had the 'Best Year of My Life' Becoming a New Dad: 'Can't Even Put into Words' (Exclusive)

Underwood and his husband Jordan C. Brown welcomed their son, Bishop, in September

Colton Underwood is loving his new role as a dad.

On Wednesday, Dec. 11, the former Bachelor star, 32, caught up with PEOPLE at an Out100 event about how life has been since welcoming his first baby, son Bishop, with husband Jordan C. Brown in September.

"It's been the best year of my life," Underwood tells PEOPLE at the Neuehous in Hollywood, CA. "I'm still very much coming into everything."

Presley Ann/Getty Colton Underwood attends the Out100 Event 2024

He continues to rave, "I have the best husband, the best family. I can't even put into words what it means. I've always wanted to be a dad and to have little Bishop — our family is the best."

The proud dad only recently came out as gay in 2021. He now tells PEOPLE, "I feel like a new person. You just shed different layers of yourselves at different times."

"I would have never envisioned this version of myself. I never thought that I could be who I am today out loud and, you know, have a husband and a son," he proudly shares. "Never thought that was possible.

Colton Underwood/Instagram Colton Underwood Halloween

"Yeah, I'm just really proud of my entire journey," Underwood concludes.

In October, Colton and his family of three celebrated their first Halloween together. Sharing a few sweet snaps of their coordinated costume on Instagram, Underwood and Brown matched in chef costumes while Bishop rocked a little rat onesie to recreate the cast of Disney's Ratatouille.

"Our little Ratatouille 🐭👨🏻‍🍳 @jordancbrown_," he captioned the post.

