Colts lose, Dolphins win: Sunday NFL games that will affect Bengals playoff odds yield mixed results
Colts lose, Dolphins win: Sunday NFL games that will affect Bengals playoff odds yield mixed results
Colts lose, Dolphins win: Sunday NFL games that will affect Bengals playoff odds yield mixed results
Aaron Rodgers' New York Jets have never been further from "The Mendoza Line" of normalness, generally organized function, and competence. Gang Green has won just two games since Halloween, and if we're being candid, there is no hope i
Some things that crushed the New York Jets in their 40-14 Week 17 loss to the Buffalo Bills were out of their control. The offensive line New York had put together to protect its quarterback, for example, was crumbled into dust by injuries. New York's best laid plans…
A late-game fight led to Eagles safety Sydney Brown and Cowboys cornerback Troy Pride Jr. all being ejected from Sunday's game between the rivals.
With Jalen Hurts recovering from a concussion, the Philadelphia Eagles have resorted to the unthinkable. To secure a No. 2 seed in the NFC postseason next month, the Eagles have had to lean on Kenny Pickett -- an extremely fraught and
The Rams survived and beat the Cardinals with an interception in the final minute. So now Seattle is up against it in tiebreakers.
The Sens' 2023 draft pick has given up 17 goals in the first two games of the tournament.
One side of the NFL playoff picture could be close to its final form in Week 17, as the last berths in the NFC could be clinched on Sunday.
With each passing game, the NFL playoff picture rounds further into shape. Here's how the NFL playoff bracket looks after "TNF" in Week 17.
Greg Gumbel, a longtime CBS sportscaster who broke barriers during his career calling some of the biggest sporting events, has died from cancer, according to a statement from his family released by the network on Friday. He was 78.
This Bruins forward dropped the gloves with this Blue Jackets enforcer.
The New England Patriots found a great way to honor their former wide receiver Randy Moss on Saturday as they took the field against the Los Angeles Chargers at home. The Pro Football Hall of Famer and Patriots great
Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders led a Colorado resurgence in 2024. But their last game for the Buffaloes was a total dud. What happened?
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Raiders rookie tight end Brock Bowers didn't set any statistical goals for his rookie season, he said, because he had “no clue what to expect, coming from college to the NFL.”
CINCINNATI (AP) — The Denver Broncos needed one win in their final three games to reach the playoffs for the first time since winning the Super Bowl in 2015. They are running out of chances.
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers hoped to become the NFL's fifth quarterback to throw 500 touchdown passes. Instead, he made some dubious history in one of the worst losses of his 20-year career.
The Detroit Red Wings changed coaches, but the team is still flawed, says Adam Proteau, who lists three veterans the team could trade.
This Sabres star is playing some incredible hockey right now.
Top-ranked chess player Magnus Carlsen is headed back to the World Blitz Championship on Monday after its governing body agreed to loosen a dress code that got him fined and denied a late-round game in another tournament for refusing to change out of jeans. Lamenting the contretemps, International Chess Federation President Arkady Dvorkovich said in a statement Sunday that he'd let World Blitz Championship tournament officials consider allowing “appropriate jeans” with a jacket, and other “elegant minor deviations” from the dress code.
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Losses to the Chargers and Bengals with a playoff berth on the line show Sean Payton made a miscalculation when he agreed to flex the Denver Broncos' Week 16 game to a Thursday night.
Bedard is a great talent, but has some competition from his draft.