Colts lose preseason opener 34-30

- The Canadian Press
Canada's gold medal in men's 4x100 relay came with a warning
PARIS — Aaron Brown tried to warn everybody. But they didn't listen.
- Miami Herald
‘He’s a humongous human’: Dolphins rookie Paul impresses with size, poise in pro debut
Dolphins left tackle Patrick Paul impressed coaches and teammates in his first NFL game.
- People
Patrick Mahomes Leads Kansas City Chiefs During First Preseason Game Following Wife Brittany's Pregnancy News
The three-time Super Bowl MVP was back on the field on Saturday, Aug. 10, as the Chiefs faced off against the Jacksonville Jaguars
- The Hockey News - Edmonton Oilers
New Oilers Speculation on Draisaitl and Evander Kane
New rumors regarding the future of Leon Draisaitl and Evander Kane have surfaced.
- People
Kate Middleton and Prince William (with a Bold New Beard!) Team Up with Snoop Dogg in Surprise Olympics Video
The Prince and Princess of Wales continued the royal tradition of supporting British athletes as they competed at the Olympics — although this year they cheered from afar
- FTW Outdoors
Steelers guard James Daniels had a funny response to becoming first NFL player to wear a Guardian Cap in a game
Guardian Caps -- which are used as additional head protection over helmets -- are all the rage during NFL training camps as players are required to use them there. But now, there's the option to wear them during games. And with the Pittsburgh Steeler
- People
High Jump Champion Gianmarco Tamberi Taken to ER After 'Vomiting Blood Twice' Hours Before His Olympic Final
"I dreamed of everything for this day except living a nightmare like this," the Italian athlete wrote, along with a photo from an ambulance
- The Canadian Press
Romanian gymnast could replace Jordan Chiles as bronze medalist in floor exercise after court ruling
PARIS (AP) — The International Gymnastics Federation restored Romanian gymnast Ana Barbosu to third in the Paris Olympicswomen's floor exercise final Saturday, potentially forcing American gymnast Jordan Chiles to return the bronze she won in the event.
- Bears Wire
WATCH: Bears QB Caleb makes jaw-dropping plays vs. Bills
Caleb Williams made his preseason debut against the Bills and proceeded to make a couple of big plays to D'Andre Swift and Cole Kmet.
- USA TODAY Sports - Golfweek
Graeme McDowell suspended one tournament for violating LIV Golf's anti-doping policy
Graeme McDowell has been suspended from next week's LIV Greenbrier event for violating the league's anti-doping policy. McDowell, the 2010 U.S. Open champion who has been playing on LIV Golf since its debut and is a member of Smash GC, violated the league’s anti-doping policy…
- The Hockey News - Calgary Flames
Columnist Pegs Western Conference Club as Trade Suitor for Huberdeau
Is it possible that what appears to be an untradeable contract, could actually be movable?
- Deadline
Paris Olympics: Volleyball ‘Imagine’ Moment Goes Viral On Social Media, Aussie Breakdancer Also Inspires
A pair of surprising events at the Paris Olympics have caught the public’s imagination and taken on a life of their own on social media as the 2024 Games draw to a close. A rather wonderful thing occurred during the highly competitive women’s volleyball gold medal match between Canada and Brazil. As detailed in this …
- BuzzFeed
Literally Just 43 Very, Very Funny Tweets About The Last 7 Days Of The Olympics
I would like to dedicate this post to Raygun for giving us the unexpected, absolute best Olympics meme at the last minute.
- Yahoo News Canada
2024 Olympics: Snoop Dogg shouts out Canadian artistic swimmers amid viral Olympic journey for the ages
To say Snoop Dogg has been having the time of his life at the 2024 Paris Olympics would be putting it very, very mildly. This man has stolen the show.
- FTW Outdoors
Quincy Wilson summed up winning Olympic gold and being 16 years old with 1 perfect tweet
Quincy Wilson is one of the best stories of the 2024 Paris Olympics. He's just 16 years old and made history as the youngest men's track and field athlete in U.S. Olympics history. He ended up winning gold by competing in the heats for the 4x400 relay, even though
- The Hockey News - Calgary Flames
Should the Flames Sign Former Battle of Alberta Forward?
The Flames could potentially use more offense and there's an old Edmonton Oiler still available.
- The Hockey News - Boston Bruins
Ex-Bruins Forward Found Great Fit With Blackhawks
This former Boston Bruins forward has been a great fit with the Chicago Blackhawks.
- The Canadian Press
Summer McIntosh, Ethan Katzberg named Canada's flag-bearers
PARIS — Both Summer McIntosh and Ethan Katzberg had already left the Paris Games when they were given the offer to become Canada's flag-bearers for the closing ceremonies — she off to her cottage in Muskoka, and he to a hammer throw training camp in Slovakia.
- CNN
A US Olympian documented her experience in Paris. This is what shocked her most
Two-time American Olympian Ariana Ramsey discovers what free healthcare is like while living in the Olympic Village — and shares her amazement with her followers on TikTok.
- USA TODAY Sports
Breaking made history in Paris. We'll probably never see it at Olympics again.
"For us, as of now, this is the one and only," breaking gold medalist Phil Wizard said. "So to be a part of history is truly incredible."