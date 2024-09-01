Columbia area high school mourns death of student who was on the football team

A Columbia area high school is mourning the death of a student who was a member of the varsity football team.

Troy Moore of Blythewood High School died, head football coach James Martin told The State Sunday.

“Incredible young man. Always had a smile on his face. Gentle giant,” Martin said of the junior, who was an offensive lineman.

No cause of death has been made public. Information about when and where Moore died was not available.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of Troy Moore, a cherished member of our family,” Blythewood Football said on social media. “His talent, dedication (and) bright spirit made a lasting impact on all.”

Blythewood High Principal Matt Sherman said Moore also played on the school’s varsity basketball team, Cola Daily reported.

“During his time here, Troy touched many lives,” Sherman said in a news release shared by the media outlet. “He brought a sense of humor, creativity, friendship and dedication to his studies and interactions with others. His presence will be deeply missed by all who knew him.”

Other members of the Blythewood High football team’s coaching staff posted their reactions to Moore’s death on social media.

“This one hurts very bad. When we first heard the news that you passed away this morning. Our entire staff immediately broke down and cried,” Assistant Coach Jarius Byrd said Saturday night. “Seeing you grow up as an amazing young man these past 3 years and having the opportunity to be one of your football coaches was a complete honor. You always kept a smile on your face no matter what. We will dedicate the rest of this season to you.”

Another assistant coach, Brent Silvia, tried to make sense of the teenager’s death.

“No words,” Silvia said Saturday night. “Troy was the kind of kid everyone wants in their program. The kindest young man that everyone loved being around. Our hearts are broken.”

Counselors will be made available to students and staff at Blythewood High, Sherman said in the release.

“Thoughts (and) prayers with his family (and) friends during this time,” Blythewood Football said in its post. “Keep our community in prayer. Rest easy, Troy.”

There was no immediate response to a message left with the Richland 2 school district seeking comment about the death.